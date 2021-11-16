How Technology Changed the Ways We Communicate?

When discussing how technology changed the way we communicate with each other, to understand all the changes that technological advancements brought, we have to go back in time and examine the history of communication.

The history of the most primitive forms of communication originated sometime in 100,000 BCE with the origin of speech. Even before the origin of speech, individuals communicated with each other by making cave paintings.

After cave paintings, pictograms made their way into the lives of ancient people, and not long after, pictograms became ideograms. Around 3,500 BC, the ancient Egyptians introduced hieroglyphic writing while the Sumerians developed the very first cuneiform.

The Phoenicians introduced the alphabet in 1,500 BC while Tsai Lun invented paper in 105 AD. Since the earliest times, humans have been looking for different ways to communicate with each other. The communication started with cave paintings and evolved to the written word.

The Biggest Milestones in the History of Human Communication

The invention of printing came much later in the sixth century AD. The Diamond Sutra is the very first printed book that the Chinese published in 686. In the middle fifteenth century, the printing press was introduced by Johannes Gutenberg while in 1476, the printing press came to England.

The very first newspapers were printed in the seventeenth century. Not long after, postal services were set up by European monarchs in England. Communication ways became much more efficient in the nineteenth century following the formation of the Universal Postal Union.

One of the biggest milestones in the history of communication was the telegraph invention which made it possible to communicate with individuals across the Atlantic by sending messages. This history was made by the telephone invention in 1876.

In the twentieth century, communication ways improved greatly as radio broadcasting started in 1922 in Britain. By 1933, over fifty percent of the British households had at least one radio. In 1925, John Logie Baird also made history by inventing television we cannot imagine our lives without.

In the following years, television has become the major entertainment form. All these amazing milestones led to the biggest invention of the twentieth century, the Internet.

Modern Technologies Revolutionizing Communication

The invention of the Internet has not only revolutionized the way we communicate with each other, but also the way we do business and educate. The Internet made it possible to communicate with people scattered all over the globe we have never seen in real life.

Following the growing adoption of webcams and the rise of social media platforms, we get to video chat with individuals from the other side of the globe whenever we want provided that we have a decent Internet connection.

Today, technology is progressing rapidly especially in the communication area. In addition to making communication effortless, technology also saves us money and time. Thanks to the Internet and other emerging technologies, human communication has never been as convenient, cheap, and fast as it is today.

We have numerous modes of online communication and most of these options come at no extra cost. Technologies such as the Internet give us access to an abundance of information, led to the rise of online marketing, and even new media forms.

Following the amazing improvements in technology, workplace communication also became more efficient and effective. With more efficient communication options, the employees’ productivity increases as well.

The bottom line, technological advancements have brought new communication means and revolutionized the way we look for information, do business, and of course, communicate with each other. Technology also made communication convenient, fast, and rather cheap for everyone.