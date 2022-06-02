How Technology Tools Improve Reading Outcomes

Since the writing systems were developed, reading comprehension has always remained the foundation for achievement in most areas of the educational system, apart from a prerequisite for success in adult life.

The rapid advancements in technology have dramatically altered the tools and texts available to students for reading comprehension.

While reading will always be treated as an essential skill, a digital approach can better help the learners to meet or exceed grade-level standards.

Here are some technology tools that can help you evaluate comprehension better and build the essential literacy skills to make sense to your reading program.

Technology Engages the Learners

Recent surveys have suggested that children these days spend an average of three to nine hours in front of a screen every day, mostly playing games or consuming video. Comprehension work can be made more engaging by asking students to practice reading and writing using powerful tools like Wixie to create products that they see in a real world situation. Whether it is creating ebook comics or making public service announcements, technology makes it easy to access borders beyond the classroom.

Helps Bridge the Classroom and Remote Learning Environment

Many sites have sprung up that make use of online tools for students to bridge the in-class and at-home learning with a remote learning environment. Once the students get familiar with the diagnostic assessment of reading in the class the transition to home and remote learning becomes seamless. Today’s creative digital tools like Wixie can be used across devices from anywhere where students have an internet connection.

Technology helps Support the Learners

To develop fluency in a second language students must be able to develop skills in reading, writing, listening and speaking. Students should be given authentic and meaningful opportunities to listen and produce a language. Technology plays its role by making editing written work easy and achieving oral fluency in a language by listening and recording without any stress.

Technology Supports a Variety of Learning Methods

While students learn better through classroom lectures or videos, technology goes a step further by allowing teachers to accommodate even more styles of learning. Using technology, students can learn via audiobooks, interactive online games and much more in ease and at their own pace. Since online content keeps getting updated automatically from time to time, students can immediately gain access to the most recent information.

Technology Improves Vocabulary

Teachers have started to use an electronic based eVoc strategy to develop a student’s interest in words and thereby improve vocabulary. The term eVoc can be applied to highlight the strategies that rely on resources and digital tools to evoke the learning potential that is made possible when media and technology are made a part of the instructional mix.

Takeaway

Technology is a wonderful tool for learning to read, but should not take the place of traditional classroom instructions. It is therefore important to ensure that technology is used in such a way that it supports student learning, without replacing the authentic teacher.