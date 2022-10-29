How to Add Comments to PDF | Best 4 Ways

The PDF format is the most widely used format for storing and/or sharing data globally. There are several reasons for doing that. However, the most fundamental one is that it gives room for editing and annotating PDF files so that everyone in a team can leave comments on the PDF to share their ideas with others. It’s also helpful if a teacher needs to correct students’ papers by leaving them comments on the PDF files they submitted.

But do you know how to comment on a PDF? This is actually a simple task as long as you get a great PDF editor and a tutorial on adding comments to a PDF using this software. Luckily, you can find whatever you need in this post. Keep reading to get more information.

EaseUS PDF Editor is a lightweight but versatile PDF editing program built for Windows OS users to edit documents stored in PDF format. This multipurpose toolkit provides PDF editing services such as adding comments to PDFs. This feature enables you to explain your thought or give others your suggestions on revision.

Aside from PDF editing, the software is designed with stunning features like converting a document from over 10 source formats to PDF and vice versa. Merging, splitting, rotating images, and compressing PDFs are other incredible features supported by the tool. With EaseUS PDF Editor, you could remove watermark from PDF as well as remove some other items such as password, background, and so on.

How to Add Comment to PDF Using EaseUS PDF Editor:

Step 1. Launch EaseUS PDF Editor and click on the “Open Files…” button to import the PDF file to which you want to add the comments.

Step 2. Click on the “Comment” button, and then you can choose to add a comment to the PDF by clicking the notepad icon under the “Annotations” tab.

Step 3. Click where you want to put the notepad, then you can take a note on the PDF file by typing in your comments in the textbox. If you want to hide the note box, you can click the close button in the top right corner.

Step 4. Now, you can click on the “File” button and select “Save” or “Save As” to obtain the PDF with your annotations.

Adobe Acrobat is another wonderful program that allows you to add or make comments on a PDF without altering the quality of the file. This Windows/Mac PDF editing aid could also perform operations such as merging, splitting PDFs, importing data to PDF forms, and more.

Features:

Suitable for both Mac and Windows

Premium versions give you access to all the aesthetic features

Create, combine, and split PDF files

Read and add comments on PDFs

How to Add Comment on a PDF Using Adobe Acrobat:

Download and install Adobe Acrobat Pro DC on your PC, then apply the stepwise guide below to make or add a comment to a PDF file:

Step 1. Find and click on the “Edit” icon at the top toolbar, then select “Add Comment.”

Step 2. With the aid of the drag-&-drop feature, upload your desired PDF file that you want to add comment on.

Step 3. Now that your desired PDF file has been successfully uploaded, you will find the “Add Comment” toolbar next to it. Select part of the texts that you want to comment on, then choose the annotation tool titled “Add Text Comment” to add a comment on the PDF.

Step 4. Next, click on “File” > “Save” to export the edited file to your hard drive.

In this part, you will know the software that is specifically designed for Mac users. The tutorial in this part involves the use of PDF Preview, a built-in tool on MacBook that allows its end-users to add comments to PDF documents without stress. It could also serve as an image editor.

Features:

Preview allows you to view and add a comment on a PDF

Support the viewing and editing of all images, whether JPEG, GIF, TIFF, BMP and PNG

Add signatures to PDF documents with ease

Designed specifically for Mac OS only

How to Add a Comment to a PDF with Preview:

Follow the detailed guide below so you can add a comment to a PDF file on Mac using Preview:

Step 1. Open the PDF file using the default Mac Preview, then ensure that all markup toolbar is opened.

Step 2. Next, click on the “Note” icon to add the box to the PDF. Mind you, the box introduced is where you add the comment you wish to make or suggest.

Step 3. Now, highlight and delete the content of the note, then add your comment.

Google Drive is a popular cloud storage medium that also supports PDF editing. The toolkit allows you to modify documents, whether password encrypted or not, stored in PDF format effortlessly. It works perfectly on all platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux OS.

Features:

Provide free 5GB cloud storage

Google Drive is designed with an interactive user interface

Allow you to edit and add a comment to PDF files

It’s secured and reliable

How to Add Comment to a PDF File Using Google Drive:

Find below the tutorial guide that you must follow to add a comment to a PDF file using Google Drive:

Step 1. Login to your Google Drive account, open the PDF file you intend to add a comment on by clicking on “My Drive” > “Upload”.

Step 2. Move your cursor on the PDF you just uploaded, right-click on it and then scroll down to “Open with”. Select “Google Doc” from the options that pop up.

Step 3. Select the sentence or paragraph you intend to add a comment on, then click on “Insert” > “Comment”.

Step 4. Next, a comment box will immediately appear on your screen. Type in your comment and then hit the “Enter” button on your keyboard.

Conclusion

Adding a comment on a PDF document is easier than ever before with the advent of PDF editors. However, not all PDF editing toolkits possess this feature, so you need to search for one that’s a perfect fit for the task. This post provided you with 4 professional toolkits that enable the addition of comments on PDFs. Select any one of them, and then apply the guide provided to add a comment on a PDF.

Although all of those tools are useful, if you need a lightweight one that supports editing PDFs with no lag, EaseUS PDF Editor is what you are looking for.

