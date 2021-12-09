How to avoid fake meetings on the internet with consequences: secure your data

Although the internet is one of the most potent information sources, it pays to be safe when using it. Yes, people even use the internet to find love and meet with African, American, European, Croatian women. But, some others also use it for nefarious things like phishing, fraud, stealing personal information, etc. So in an era where meeting people online is prevalent, you should learn to avoid fraudsters and protect your data.

Consequences of fake meetings on the internet

Imagine someone gains access to your data due to security loopholes in fake dating and meeting sites. Someone can pretend to be you and carry out financial transactions or blackmail you with sensitive media. However you look at it, the consequences of a data breach on meeting sites without security certificates are disastrous. With malicious links and sites everywhere, you should prioritize securing your data and avoiding fake meetings on the internet.

How to avoid fake meetings on the internet?

Be cautious of what you post online

When you share personal information with people you do not know, you put yourself at risk. Therefore, avoid posting sensitive information online, as once you put out any information on the internet, you have no control over where it will end up. Think about your social media posts and check if they contain sensitive details that fraudulent people can use against you. Even on video and audio meeting platforms, mind what you show, especially in the company of people you don’t know on the online platforms without trusted security certificates.

Keep your dating conversations in the app

On many dating platforms, you will find fraudulent people pretending to pick interest in you just to rip you off. These people often try to move the conversation away from the dating apps by asking for your phone number or email address. Be cautious when communicating with these sketchy senders outside the dating platform you met them on, as securing your data will be in your hands.

Don’t open emails from senders you don’t trust

When some of the sketchy people you meet online try to scam you, the first thing they do is email you. If you receive emails slyly asking for your details or click on a link from a disreputable website, discard them; they may be phishing links intended to steal your data. Instead, block the sender or report the issue to the appropriate authorities. Alternatively, you can update or purchase a credible antivirus with spyware protection to keep you away from phishing and malware.

Protect your password

When creating a password for online platforms, combine upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols to make it less prone to hacking. Avoid including personal details like your date of birth or middle name in your password. Also, don’t leave your password where anyone can access it; it is supposed to be secret. And if you decide to use the hint feature for passwords, do not settle for a clue others can guess. Finally, change the password of any online account you have linked to external apps every 90 days to reduce the possibility of a data leak.

Disconnect webcams when not in use

Spy movies have been successful in portraying just how dangerous webcams can sometimes be. Hackers can hijack your webcam, turn it on, then listen to your conversations and watch your movements without your knowledge. Very creepy, right? So disconnect your webcam when not in use, or cover the webcam with a masking tape if you are using a laptop. Finally, teach your kids about the dangers of using webcams and how to be cautious.

Encode your WiFi network with a password

Be careful when connecting your devices to unsecured WiFi networks. If hackers are on the same public network as you are, they can access your data. So only join trusted WiFi networks and use passwords to restrict others from having complete access to your computers. Additionally, you can protect yourself and your data by getting a firewall program.

Only visit secure websites

Do not make online transactions on platforms, including dating sites, that don’t use secure payment gateways. Be cautious of the checkout page that asks for your credit or debit card information. Also, check the URL of websites you visit to ensure they have a valid security certificate. If the address line does not have an “S” following the “HTTP,” the link is not secure. You should avoid entering your data on such sites or clicking popups on them, as hackers can easily intercept the transmission of information on those sites.

Conclusion

You can’t be too safe on the internet, but you can take preventive measures to protect your data while using online apps and visiting websites. The consequences of not following the methods in this article can be grave. So, don’t just wait for websites to secure your data. Take the bull by the horn and learn to protect your data today.