How To Build A PC If You’re Not A Tech Person

So you want to build your own PC, but you’re not exactly sure where to start. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. In this post, we’ll walk you through the basics of building a PC, step by step.

By the time you’re finished reading, you’ll know everything you need to know to get started on your very own custom build.

Let’s get started!

1. Choose Your Parts

The first step in any PC build is choosing the right parts. This can be a daunting task if you’re not familiar with all of the jargon and technical specifications, but don’t worry—there are plenty of resources available to help you select the perfect components for your needs.

Some of these resources can include PC Builder and BuildMyPC, which help in checking the compatibility of PC parts before getting them.

And once you’ve chosen all of your parts, it’s time to move on to the next step.

2. Prep Your Work Area

Before you start putting all of your new parts together, it’s important to prep your work area.

Choose a flat, stable surface where you can spread out all of your components and have easy access to all of the tools you’ll need. Once your work area is prepped and ready to go, it’s time to start building!

3. Start assembling your PC

Now comes the fun part: putting it all together!

Depending on the type of case you chose for your build, the process will vary slightly, but there are some general steps that apply to every build. We won’t go into too much detail here since there are already plenty of great tutorial videos available online, but here are a few tips to get you started:

Be careful handling delicate components like CPUs and GPUs—static electricity from your hands can damage them.

Take your time and follow each step carefully. Read the instructions that came with your components or watch a few tutorial videos before getting started so that you know what you’re doing.

When in doubt, consult an expert. If something doesn’t seem right or you can’t figure out how to connect a particular component, reach out to a friend or family member who is more tech-savvy for help.

4. Install Your Operating System

Once your PC is up and running, it’s time to install an operating system (OS). This is where things can get a bit tricky if you’re not familiar with the technical side of things, but again—don’t worry, there are plenty of resources available to help guide you through the process.

Once your OS is installed, and everything is up and running smoothly, congratulations—you did it! You now have a fully functioning custom-built PC.

5. Enjoy your new PC!

Now that your brand new custom-built PC is up and running, it’s time to sit back and enjoy all of your hard work.

Install your favorite games and applications, invite your friends over for a LAN party, or just use it for work or school—the possibilities are endless.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking to save some money or just want the satisfaction of knowing that you built your own computer from scratch, building a PC is a great option— even if you’re not super tech-savvy.

With this guide in hand (and maybe a few helpful tutorial videos), anyone can put together their own custom desktop computer.

So what are you waiting for? Get building!