If you have Galaxy Watch then you might be thinking about changing your Samsung Galaxy Active Watch Band. Samsung Galaxy is a smartwatch that has many functions and features, but changing the watch band can be tricky. Samsung Galaxy Active Watch comes with an adjustable strap. This makes it easier to change the watch band by yourself. In this article, we will show you how to do it.

Some of the smartwatches are competible with Samsung Galaxy watch bands 42mm. Samsung Galaxy Active Watch comes with a 40mm band. Samsung smartwatch has an interface that makes it easy to switch the watch bands. Samsung galaxy watch is compatible only with the Samsung Galaxy Watch band. The brand offers many different colors and styles of Samsung smartwatches. But not all are available for changing the strap immediately. Because some require tools or need professional assistance to replace them.

To make your life easier we have created this guide on how to change Samsung Galaxy Active Watch band fast by yourself at home without any help from professionals. So let’s get started. Here’s what you will need:

Screwdriver (It depends on which type of screw).

New Active watchband replacement. Note: If you want a new look then buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Active bands.

How to Change Samsung Galaxy Active – Step-By-Step Guide

Here’s how to replace a Samsung Galaxy Active strap:

Place the Galaxy watch with the inner side up.

Slide the spring bar on the watch strap to the right. This will release the band so you can pull it out.

Take the band away from the body of your Samsung watch.

Get another band you want to replace it with. Place it into the watch’s lug.

Slide the spring bar on the band again. Connect the watch band to Samsung Galaxy Active.

Repeat the process to replace other Samsung Galaxy Active bands.

Why We Need Samsung Galaxy Active Bands?

Samsung smartwatch makes our life easier and more comfortable. It has a lot of functions like a heart rate monitor, GPS, barometer, and many others. The watch is IP68-certified which means it can be submerged into water up to 150 feet. Samsung Galaxy watch has a display that is very durable and scratch-resistant.

Samsung smartwatch requires different bands for better use. If you want your Samsung watch to look brand new, change the old band with a new one that fits it perfectly well. There are many alternative choices of Samsung Watch Bands – rubber or leather. They can not only spice up your look but also make Samsung watches more functional as well as stylish.

Conclusion

Samsung Galaxy watch band is easy to replace. Samsung smartwatch comes with a special tool that you can use to remove and add Samsung watch bands. You should be very careful when replacing Samsung Galaxy Watch Bands. But once you read our guide, you’ll get the hang of it.