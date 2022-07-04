How to Check Search History on iPhone even Deleted

Introduction

People nowadays use a web browser to search for things. It is one of the most used features on any Smartphone. The default web browser which is present on iPhone is Safari. There are a large number of people who delete their browsing history by mistake and regret it later on. Here in this article, you will get a complete guide about checking search history on iPhones even deleted, and KidsGuard Pro Safari History Tracker. Check the guide below for detailed insight.

Part 1: How to Check Deleted Search History on iPhone?

There are many ways by the use of which one can check deleted history on an iPhone. One can easily view and recover the deleted history from the Safari browser through iTunes backup, iCloud retrieval, iCloud web, and more. All these approaches provide the desired outcome, but the best approach among all these is using KidsGuard Pro for iOS, also known as KidsGuard Pro Safari History Tracker.

1. What is KidsGuard Pro for iOS?

It is one of the best monitoring apps among ClevGuard. This award-winning parental control application contains some amazing features. It includes capturing screenshots, recording calls and messages, viewing photos and videos, monitoring social accounts, checking browsing history, GPS tracking, and much more. The use of this amazing app helps in providing full control over your child’s online activities. This application’s simple and easy-to-use interface makes things a lot simpler and easier for people.

2. How to Use KidsGuard Pro for iOS to Check Deleted Search History on iPhone?

One of the most effective ways of checking someone’s deleted search history on an iPhone is through the KidsGuard app. This amazing application helps people monitor iPhone data, including all the deleted data. In this section, you will get a complete guide about installing this app. Check out the steps below for getting KidsGuard Pro for iOS.

Step 1: Download the App

The first step is to download the application on your smartphone or laptop. For this, visit www.useapp.net. and download KidsGuard Pro for iOS.

Figure 1: Download the app

Step 2: Install the App

Once you get the application, the next step is installing it using an active email address. After this, select the plan of your choice and purchase it.

Figure 2: Install the app

Step 3: Connect the Target Phone

After you activate the plan of your choice, now the next job is to start monitoring. Attach the desired iPhone with the app and start the scanning process. During the process, select Safari History from the left menu. Once you click on this option, you can check all the browsing records.

Figure 3: Check Search History

3. What Can KidsGuard Pro for iOS Do?

This amazing application is rich in features. Some of the prominent features of this KidsGuard Pro for Android are as follows:

1.) Simple Interface

The best thing about the KidsGuard Pro app is its simple and easy-to-use interface. One can select the feature of their choice from the app’s dashboard and check things on iPhone.

2.) Take Live Screenshots

With the help of KidsGuard Pro for iOS, one can easily take live screenshots of different photos or videos from the phone. With this app, parents can easily track their child’s or partner’s phone without notifying them.

3.) Keystroke Recording

This feature helps keep a proper track of all the keystrokes the user makes on their phone. Through this feature, one can easily monitor their partner’s or children’s online activities.

4.) Record Screen and Calls

The KidsGuard Po for iOS app allows users to screen record the pictures or calls on the targeted phone without notifying the respective user. The app contains an automatic call recorder feature, making call recording easier for anyone.

5.) Safari History Tracker

The location tracking feature of this app is loveable among people. Only a few reliable apps provide accurate results, and KidsGuard Pro for iOS is one of them. Using it, one can easily track the live location of their loved ones and keep a proper check on them.

Part 2: How to Check Search History on iPhone?

One can easily check the search history on their iPhone through the following ways.

1. Check Safari History on iPhone

If you want to check your Safari history on your iPhone, there are two ways to do it. One can check it from their browser and their phone’s settings. Let’s check each method in detail.

1.1 From the Browser

One simple way to check iPhone browsing history is through the browser. Your web browser contains all the information on the web pages that you visit using your iPhone. Simply choose the History option from the Safari browser and click on “Show All History“. Once you click on it, you will get a detail of all the web pages you open on your smartphone.

1.2 From the Settings

If you want to search history on your iPhone, you can easily do it using the device settings. Note that the Safari browser stores most of its search history data within the device and can easily check it by following the below-listed steps.

· First of all, navigate towards your phone setting.

· After this, look for the Safari option.

· The next task is to tap on the advanced option.

· After this, click on the website data and select all sites option and you are done.

Figure 4: Check History through Settings

2. Check Google Chrome History on iPhone

Checking the google chrome history iPhone is not a hard job to perform. One can easily access the history from directly within the app. To view your browsing information, you need to perform the following steps.

Step 1: First of all, open the chrome browser on your iPhone

Figure 5: Open Google Chrome

Step 2:

After this, select the setting option which is the three horizontal line on your browser.

Step 3:

Now, select the history option from the settings.

Figure 6: Select History

Step 4:

Once you click on it, you will get a detail of all the web pages you open on your iPhone using google chrome.

Conclusion

There are many ways of checking the search history on the iPhone, even deleted. Here in the article, you will get a complete guide about it. One of the best approaches to doing it is by using KidsGuard Pro for iOS. It is an amazing app and rich in features. Check the article above for a detailed understanding.