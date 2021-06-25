How to choose a smartphone for work and study? 

The events of recent years have radically changed the lives of many people: it turned out that they are not as strongly tied to the workplace and school place as previously assumed.

Someone uses laptops in an old-fashioned way, someone switched to tablets. But, in principle, a smartphone is enough for many people: my close friend, for example, has been writing texts on her phone for several years. And it has become her main working tool over the past year! Many students use a smartphone to attend online lectures and work on writing assignments. Smartphones make students’ life a lot easier, as well as essay help.

Therefore, I have a question: how to choose a smartphone that will be convenient for both work and study?

For example, I will take four Samsung Galaxy smartphones: A51, A71, Note10 Lite, and S10 Lite. These models are strikingly different from each other in many things: they are part of an extensive mid-price segment, traditionally considered one of the most interesting and popular. At the same time, their price range is quite wide. These are powerful A-brand devices that will receive updates until the end of 2022. Each of them has certain chips that may interest buyers.

Screen

Perhaps one of the main points when choosing a smartphone for work or study. For these purposes, the screen should be large, so that more content can be placed, so that it is more convenient to interact with tables and presentations. Here the split-screen looks more adequate, wherein one window you can watch a video on YouTube, and in the second — take notes on it. You will see more details in your favorite Fortnite or Call of Duty. On smartphones with a large screen, you can see not only the keyboard but also most of the workspace in Google Docs, where you can create full-fledged tables. These applications are pre-installed in Samsung smartphones, and if they are not in your phone, it will not be difficult to install them from Google Play.

And if you choose a smartphone on a large diagonal, then all the listed models will fit here. The A51 has a diagonal of 6.5 inches. The rest — 6.7.

Another important factor that should not be forgotten is the brightness of the display. It’s still summer, which means that the bright sun will often warm you up. In these conditions, you just need a smartphone that can transmit a very juicy picture.

And here you can pay attention to the Samsung Galaxy A51, the maximum brightness in the automatic mode of which reaches 640 nits. This is an excellent indicator, which will be enough even on the sunniest day. But if this indicator is not enough for you, then take a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, whose display brightness reaches 705 nits. The latter, by the way, generally received the HDR10+ certificate, that is, it is especially comfortable to watch HDR content on it.

And the Galaxy Note series is fundamentally different from the above models with the support of the S Pen electronic pen. With it, you can realize your creative ambitions and draw on the phone screen. Students can add their illustrations or notes to the summary, and if the lecture turned out to be extremely boring, then the stress can be removed in the coloring application.

In addition to developing calligraphy skills, the smartphone is also capable of other things. It can be used to quickly translate words into another language, edit documents, highlighting, cutting and copying texts.

But if the Note10 is quite expensive for a student, then the Note10 Lite is even simpler in hardware, but the S Pen performs the same functions, in no way inferior to the older brother.

Samsung provides great functionality to its customers with the purchase of Galaxy series smartphones: you will receive from two to four months of a free subscription to YouTube Premium if you have not used the service yet. And this video and the application itself without annoying ads. It is also an opportunity to download videos to your devices. And a nice bonus will be listening to music in the background.

Performance

One of the key points that consumers are looking for is the power of the device. Having an excellent processor and a sufficient amount of RAM, you can forget about lagging applications and the slow operation of the device.

All models have a fingerprint scanner built into the display.

If you are looking for a smartphone for more than one year, then in 2021 I would not recommend looking at Android devices that have less than 6 GB of RAM. This volume will be enough for all, even the most resource-intensive applications. You will be able to quickly switch between them without thinking about performance over the next few years.

All four smartphones mentioned in this text are suitable for these purposes. All of them also have 128 GB of internal memory (a little more than 100 GB will be available to the user), as well as slots for microSD memory cards with a capacity of up to 512 GB. But do not forget about the backup of photos and videos. You can enable unlimited uploading of photos and video content in Google Drive. The resolution, of course, will be lower than in the original, but this will be enough to make you nostalgic for student times many years later.

And, of course, you can play your favorite mobile games at recess or during your lunch break! “Kolda”, “PUBG”, “Fortnight” and, of course, “Tanks” will launch without any problems on all smartphones participating in this analysis. But I would especially recommend paying attention to the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy S10 Lite. These smartphones have Snapdragon processors, which have excellent Adreno video accelerators built into them — it is believed that they are the best suited for games. And with registration in the “Google Play Games” application, you can easily transfer your game progress from one Android smartphone to another.

Active hours

The factor is very important for many.

To withstand a full day of intense use, look for smartphones with a conditional battery capacity of at least 4000 mAh. If you like to play games and watch videos on YouTube, you can even look for smartphones with more capacious batteries.

Three out of four smartphones mentioned above have batteries with a nominal capacity of 4500 mAh. These are both” tens”, as well as A71.

If necessary, each of the smartphones supports powerful charging right out of the box. Buyers of the A51 will receive a 15-watt power supply, and those who purchased the A71, S10 Lite, or Note10 Lite will receive a 25 — watt adapter.

Camera

I will not surprise you with the idea that with the help of smartphones you can shoot videos and take cool photos. However, the camera is not only about entertainment. It is also necessary both at work and in school. For example, when pointing the Galaxy camera at pages with foreign text, you can automatically translate it. This is possible thanks to the Bixby artificial intelligence built into the manufacturer’s devices.

The main thing in photos is not only the good image quality but also the ability to choose lenses for different scenes. A wide-angle camera is good as a universal tool, an ultra-wide will effectively emphasize the majesty of architecture and nature, double telephoto lenses allow you to shoot excellent portraits, and macro lenses show us details that we have not even heard of.

Each of the presented Samsung smartphones has a wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle camera. Three smartphones have macro lenses — A51, A71, and S10, and on the Note10 Lite, you can make excellent portraits on a lens with an equivalent focal length of 52 mm. It’s just great!