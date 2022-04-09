Competing in a fast-paced action game requires you to be as fast as possible. You see, the thing is, you’re only as fast as your gaming equipment allows you to be. That’s why you have to get premium-quality hardware for your gaming setup. Beyond PC gaming monitors, CPUs, and GPUs, choosing the best gaming keyboard enhances your in-game performance and overall experience.

No doubt, it’s easy to get overwhelmed if you don’t know what to look out for in gaming keyboards. With that in mind, here’s how to choose the best gaming keyboard for your setup.

1. Build Quality

Whether it’s a pre-built or custom-built keyboard, the build quality has to be top-notch and durable. Most gamers get lost in the euphoria of intense gaming sessions, and not all gaming keyboards can handle the frantic button-mashing of fast-paced gaming.

Of all the other gaming peripherals, keyboards take the most beating during intense sessions. Unlike normal typing that focuses on a wider array of keys, gaming involves a specific set of keys like the WASD keys, media keys, spacebar, FN, and CTRL. Rapid tapping of these keys can cause their switches to wear out over time. So, when looking to purchase a mechanical gaming keyboard, opt for a model with premium build quality so the peripheral can last for long.

2. Backlighting

A typical gaming environment is relatively unlit, and most gamers love to play in dim-lit or dark rooms. This creates a perfect ambience for intense gaming. For this reason, you need a backlight keyboard to enhance your visibility around the keys in low light or dark environments.

Most gaming keyboards come with full RGB lighting. This RGB backlight keyboard generates colors using combinations of red, green, and blue light. Some gaming keyboard software also allows gamers to create personalized key RGB lighting effects on certain keys or game sequences. More so, backlight keyboards provide an aesthetic appeal and improve your game experience. So, before choosing a gaming keyboard, determine if you want one without a backlight, with a white backlight, or with an RGB backlight.

3. Macro Buttons

Macros offer a vast range of functionalities. However, very few keywords are equipped with dedicated macro keys. Gaming keyboards come with customization software that allows users to personalize any key. Gamers use the dedicated software suite to configure what each macro key can do. They do so by recording a sequence of keystrokes and assign them to a macro key. Gaming keyboards like Razer Huntsman Elite, Steelseries Apex Pro, and Razer Blackwidow v3 pro offer the macro key feature.

4. Key Rollover & Anti-Ghosting

Key rollover determines the number of keypresses a gaming keyboard can register at once. This refers to the depression of a specific input key. Most standard keyboards don’t record any additional keystrokes after two keypresses. That occurrence is known as “ghosting.”

Top gaming keyboards have a minimum of a 6-key rollover, which means that you can register as many keypresses simultaneously. This feature comes in handy for competitive-level or fast-paced action video games. If you want a gaming keyboard that registers every single keystroke, choose the models designated as N-Key Rollover (NKRO).

5. Price

If you are satisfied with a keyboard’s features after all is said and done, check the price to see if it’s worth buying. Try to balance the cost of the gaming keyboard with the essential features that catch your fancy. Moreover, it’s important to have a budget to help streamline your options.

If you prefer an expensive product, you can choose a wireless gaming keyboard with an aluminum frame, ABS keycap, hot-swappable switch, and custom software. If your budget is tight, you can always settle for a budget gaming keyboard that excels in performance and durability.