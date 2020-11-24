Everybody needs a little help when it comes to fitness goals. Luckily, numerous fitness apps can support you anytime and anywhere you want. These innovations are just so lit as they can consistently remind you of your specific goals and routines.

These fitness apps generally fall into many categories, including easy workouts, on-demand workouts, high-intense workouts, nutrition, and activity tracking. You can download any of them. One can be a great companion of the other. A great combination would be one app for nutrition such as the Noom’s list of foods, one app for a workout routine, and another for activity tracking.

Recommendable Nutrition Apps

Nutrition apps are often more focused on losing weight and getting the right BMI (body mass index). Noom and MyFitnessPal are the most common ones. These apps guide people in their weight loss journey by promoting the intake of low-calorie and nutrient-dense foods. It is all about getting people to good foods and healthy eating habits.

Noom offers a full weight-loss program with daily content updates, a personal goal coach, and a bunch of relevant content to help you navigate the knowledge and discipline in changing your food relationship.

MyFitnessPal is a top calorie-counting app designed to cope with any kind of diet plan you currently follow. It has the widest range of food databases. In fact, you can find almost any variety of foods with brands apart from its generic classification. The list of food is worldwide so it is not a problem if you are a fan of international recipes and all.

Recommendable Workout Apps

Next to nutrition concerns is the workout plan. Exercises can only be effective if they are well-planned and targeted accordingly.

MyTraining app is loaded with packs of training videos, a routine log, and a lot of exciting features. It is easy to plan your workouts and gain support from the whole fitness community. You can see more tips on how to lose weight as well.

PEAR is your Personal Fitness Coach app. It is more about eyes-free and hands-free audio coaching. It offers the users guided workouts for a variety of fitness levels and intensities. It will help you to slowly adapt to activity changes and achieve consistency in the longest run.

Seven app is designed for busy people. All you need is 7 minutes daily for seven consecutive months. This app has a tracker screen to monitor your progress. It promotes sustainable and consistent results even if you have a lot of things to deal with in everyday activities.

Recommendable Activity Tracking Apps

Tracking your activity is a crucial part of working out. It doesn’t mean you can do more exercise activities today, you are stronger and better. Overdoing exercise routines can risk your health the same way you think may happen when physical fitness is totally ignored. Everything is good but it should be based on your capacity to perform.

Fitness22 Running Distance Tracker is obviously for running activities. It records track of your distance like the total mile, average pace, pace per mile, and so on. You can also play your music through the app to keep the energy vibing up.

Fitnotes is another simple and easy-to-use fitness tracker. It has a calendar feature where you can create and customize your daily workout routine. It’s advisable for those who want basic navigation apps and keep track of everything clean and clear.