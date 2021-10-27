How to Convert Apple Music and Spotify Music to MP3 with TunesBank Music Converter

Apple Music and Spotify are the best and popular music streaming services in the world, many people like to access and play music, albums, podcasts in here. However, it is a pity that both Apple Music users and Spotify users can only listen to songs through the official application on authorized devices. The good news is that people can enjoy Apple Music songs and Spotify music on any unauthorized device now, such as MP3 player, iPod nano and any mobile phones, what you need to do is to convert Apple Music and Spotify Music to MP3.

Today, we will recommend two must-have streaming music converter for Apple Music users and Spotify users, namly TunesBank Apple Music Converter and TunesBank Spotify Music Converter. With the help of these two streaming music converter & downloader, you’ll be able to listen to Apple Music and Spotify offline on any device without limits, and keep songs/playlist forever.

Use: Convert Apple Music/ Spotify Music to MP3/M4A/FLAC/WAV on Windows and Mac

What is it? Why need these two program? What benefits you can get from TunesBank Music Converter? How to use it? You will probably have your answers after reading this review and trying the products.





Why Need to Convert Apple Music and Spotify Music to MP3?



Apple Music are in M4P format, and Spotify Music are in OGG format, both two types of music files added DRM protection. In order to convert Apple Music songs/Spotify music, you need a tool to strip DRM protection and then convert them to plain MP3 format, and these are what exactly TunesBank Music Converters will help you. In addition, there are many reasons why we need to convert Spotify and Apple Music to MP3 files, please keep reading the below contents:



1. Both Apple Music and Spotify use DRM protection technology to prevent users from saving songs to their devices and then canceling their subscription.



2. Apple Music uses specific M4P format and Spotify uses Ogg Vorbis format. All tracks downloaded from Apple Music and Spotify are cache files and can only be accessed through official apps.



3. Only subscribers are allowed to download music from Spotify and Apple Music for offline listening. Once you cancel the subscription, you will no longer be able to download any songs and enjoy offline mode. To download Spotify music without Premium, get Apple Music for free and keep the songs forever, you’d better convert the songs to MP3.



4. Users can’t transfer the downloaded Spotify music or Apple Music songs to MP3 player, USB flash drive, iPod Nano, SD card and other unauthorized devices.



TunesBank Music Converter is born to help you make Apple Music and Spotify music playable on any device and keep the songs forever without subscription. This is a detailed review and tutorial about TunesBank Apple Music Converter and TunesBank Spotify Music Converter, let’s take a look at their highlights!



TunesBank Apple Music Converter and TunesBank Spotify Music Converter Overview



TunesBank Apple Music Converter and TunesBank Spotify Music Converter are two excellent application for downloading and converting media from Apple Music and Spotify without dropping any audio quality. TunesBank provides many utility features, including 100% lossless audio, ID3 tags editor, batch conversion, 5-10x speed, music library customization, and audio parameter management. Both are very easy to use, you can easily convert any audio file to MP3, M4A, FLAC and other formats and make them offline playable on any device, tablet and player. With such powerful features and impressive performance, after so many tests, I think TunesBank Music Converter is one of the most efficient audio converters available for Windows and Mac.

Highlights:

TunesBank Apple Music Converter allows you to turn back to the “Library” to add more tracks.



TunesBank Spotify Music Converter enables users to set different format for each song before conversion.



TunesBank Spotify Music Converter for Windows is easier to use than other Spotify music converters on the market. No need to install Spotify desktop application to run perfectly. You only need to log in to your Spotify Free/Premium account on TunesBank, and then add Spotify songs or playlists to convert.

Advantages of TunesBank Music Converter:

* Save the music tracks in multiple audio formats, which are almost compatible with all music players and devices.

* Listen to music offline on MP3 players, iPod Nano, Sony Walkman, PSP, Zune player, or more portable devices.

* Use Spotify songs or Apple Music tracks as ringtone, alarm, video BGM, etc. Or burn them into a CD to play in the car.



* Keep Apple Music and Spotify Music forever even after you cancel the subscription.



Features of TunesBank Apple Music Converter:



Strip DRM from Apple Music tracks, iTunes music, podcasts, audiobooks.

Convert DRM-protected iTunes audios to unprotected audio formats.

Convert Apple Music and iTunes songs to MP3, M4A, FLAC, AAC, AC3, AIFF, AU.

Convert iTunes M4A/M4B Audiobooks, Audible AA/AAX Audiobooks to plain MP3 audios.

Extract MP3 audios from iTunes music videos, TV shows and movies.

Convert Apple Music tracks at 5-10X faster speed with 100% original output quality.

Customize output quality by adjusting codec, bit rate, sample rate, channels, etc.

Edit ID3 tags and metadata info like song title, artist, artworks, genre, etc.



How to Convert Apple Music to MP3 by TunesBank Apple Music Converter?



Step 1. Download & Install TunesBank Apple Music Converter

You can go to TunesBank’s official website, download the free trial version of TunesBank Apple Music Converter on your Mac or Windows. Follow the prompts to install the software.



Step 2. Launch TunesBank Apple Music Converter

Once installed, fire up the software, and iTunes app will run with it. For MacOS 10.15 Catalina, Apple Music app will be opened automatically. Then the software will load the media files from iTunes library. So make sure you have installed the iTunes or Apple Music app on desktop in advance.





Step 3. Select Apple Music Songs

Click “Music” or “Playlist” in the left column, and select the desired songs by ticking the checkbox. Also, you can locate the song by entering the song name in the Search Box.

Step 4. Customize Output Settings

To convert Apple Music songs to MP3, you need to set MP3 as output format. Please move to the bottom screen. Here you can customize the output settings and metadata. You can change the Output Format, Output Quality, Output Path, Codec, Simple Rate, etc. To edit the metadata info of the tracks, you can tap “Metadata” tab.

Step 5. Start Converting Apple Music to MP3

Hit on “Convert” button, and all selected Apple Music songs will be converted to MP3 files.





Step 6. Get MP3 Files

After the conversion is complete, you can go to “Finished” section to get converted files. Now, you can play Apple Music on any devices.



Features of TunesBank Spotify Music Converter:

Remove DRM protection and ads from Spotify tracks, playlists, podcasts, etc.

Download tracks, albums, artists, playlists, audiobooks, and podcasts from Spotify for free.

Download high-quality songs (up to 320 Kbps) from Spotify without a Premium account.

Convert Spotify songs and playlist to MP3/M4A/FLAC/WAV on Mac & PC at 5X speed.

Preserve original quality and metadata info of Spotify tracks in output MP3 files.

Keep all metadata info of Spotify music, such as the song title, artist, artwork, genre, etc.

Support drag-and-drop function to add Spotify songs to the program, and batch conversion.

How to Convert Spotify Music to MP3 by TunesBank Spotify Music Converter?

Step 1. Launch TunesBank Spotify Music Converter

Download and Install TunesBank Spotify Music Converter. Then launch the software, and Spotify app will be launched automatically. If you get the latest Windows version of TunesBank Spotify Music Converter, no need to install Spotify client, it can load Spotify songs and playlists based on Spotify web player.





Step 2. Add Spotify Songs & Playlists to TunesBank

Find the music tracks or playlists you want to download on Spotify app or web player, and copy the URL. Then paste the music URL to the search bar of TunesBank, and click “Add File”.



Another easy way is to drag and drop the Spotify songs/playlist to TunesBank main screen.



Step 3. Select MP3 Format for Spotify Tracks

You can choose MP3 or other formats in the “Convert all files to:” option or “Output Format:” option.



Besides, you can also head to Menu bar and then choose the “Preferences”. Here you can reset the output path, output format, sample rate, bitrate for Spotify audio tracks as you like.

Step 4. Start Converting Spotify Songs to MP3

Simply press on “Convert All” button to begin to converting Spotify tracks and playlists to MP3 files.

Step 5. Get MP3 Music

After conversion, you can get the output MP3 files in “Finished” option.

System Requirements & Languages Supported:

Windows System – Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (32-bit & 64-bit)

MacOS System – Mac OS X 10.11 or higher

Support Languages – English, Japanese, French, German and Chinese Traditional.

Final Verdict

TunesBank Apple Music and Spotify Music Converter are two excellent utilities widely used by Apple Music and Spotify users. It helps to convert Apple Muic and Spotify songs to MP3, M4A or other formats while removing DRM protection. If you want to listen to Apple Music and Spotify songs offline on any devices such as MP3 players, iPod Nano, iPod Shuffle, smart speakers, Apple Watch, car players, etc., it is highly recommended to use them. The trial version allows conversion of the first 3 minutes per song. Now, download and check for yourself!