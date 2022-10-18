How to Convert Spotify to MP3 from Spotify Web Player

Embedded Spotify Web Player in TuneFab Spotify Music Converter

Spotify web player has been embedded inside TuneFab Spotify Music Converter, a powerful software providing professional help to strip DRM encryption from official Spotify songs, playlists, and podcasts. Users are able to access the official Spotify web player within TuneFab Spotify Music Converter simply by logging in via your free Spotify accounts, then you are available to select any Spotify content to convert as you desire.

Strip DRM from Spotify Songs, Playlists, Podcasts

When Spotify has limited its download feature by employing the DRM encryption tech, only allows users to stream the downloaded Spotify songs and podcast episodes within desktop software or its mobile apps, TuneFab Spotify Music Converter is workable to strip the encryption and convert Spotify to MP3, M4A, WAV, or FLAC in completely DRM-free status. Hence, users are allowed to transfer the audio files to all devices for streaming without limitations!

Quality Equalizer Provided

TuneFab Spotify Music Converter is equipped with the quality equalizer within the software, enabling users to customize the best audio quality to convert Spotify songs, podcasts, and playlists to MP3 or other formats without hassle. It offers the highest 320kbps bitrate and 48 kHZ sample rate for selection. To smaller the file sizes, you are still possible to select lower quality in requirements.

High-efficient Conversion Speed

As Spotify only takes one tap to download Spotify playlists, TuneFab Spotify Music Converter also offers great convenience to process Spotify playlist download in one-shot – you only requires to drag the Spotify playlists to a convert button and they will be processed right away! In addition, with 5X faster speed and batch download feature, TuneFab Spotify Music Converter is able to complete the whole playlist conversion process within a short time for you.

Convert Spotify to MP3 in 3 Steps

Now, grasp how to complete the Spotify to MP3 conversion within only 3 steps via TuneFab Spotify Music Converter:

STEP 1. Launch the well-installed TuneFab Spotify Music Converter on desktop, then enter the built-in Spotify web player to log in via your Spotify account (the free one is supported).

STEP 2. Now, simply browse and select any Spotify single, playlist, or podcast episodes you desire to convert to MP3, then drag them to the floating “+” icon for adding to the conversion queue.

STEP 3. Then, directly select MP3 format from the upper-right “Convert all files to” menu. Once complete, tap the “Convert All” icon and the Spotify playlist will be converted to MP3 right away.

NOTE: To further adjust sample rate or bitrate before the conversion, navigate to “Menu” > “Preferences” > “Advanced” to select your preferred options.

When TuneFab Spotify Music Converter has embedded the Spotify web player inside, it makes it possible to convert Spotify to MP3 without installing Spotify app or desktop software at all. Via customized quality, mainstream formats, and speedy performance, you will find it even much easier to enjoy Spotify songs and podcasts now! Simply install TuneFab Spotify Music Converter and get started with its free version from today!