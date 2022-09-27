How to Convert YouTube to AVI (Online & Offline)

YouTube is the largest video platform on the internet. You can find anything you look for on YouTube. As you go through different videos on YouTube, you will come across the need to download them. However, the file format where you can download YouTube videos are not compatible with most players out there. This is where you will come across the need to convert those videos into AVI format. A YouTube to AVI converter will be able to provide a helping hand to you in such a situation. Continue to read this article and we will share the fastest method available to convert YouTube to AVI for free.

Part 1: Fastest Way to Convert YouTube to AVI on Desktop

There are numerous outstanding tools that can help you with YouTube to AVI conversion. Out of those tools, HitPaw Video Converter is holding a prominent place. This tool is versatile, and you can proceed with your video conversion without encountering any problem. It provides you the opportunity to convert to over 1,000 different audio and video formats. They include AVI as well. Therefore, we highly recommend HitPaw Video Converter to any person who is looking for the best YouTube to AVI HD video conversion tool that is available out there.

1.1 Advantages of HitPaw Video Converter

When you are using HitPaw Video Converter for YouTube to AVI conversion, you can expect to receive numerous benefits. Here are some of the most prominent benefits that come along with it.

HitPaw Video Converter comes with a user-friendly interface that anyone can use.

It offers a 60x faster video conversion speed.s

HitPaw Video Converter will not cause any loss of quality in the videos that you convert.

You will be able to add additional effects to the videos you convert with HitPaw Video Converter.

You can convert up to 800 different

You can directly download videos from YouTube via HitPaw Video Converter and then convert them to AVI from the tool itself.

1.2 Steps for Converting YouTube to AVI File in HitPaw Video Converter

Now let’s take a look at the steps that you should follow then you are using HitPaw Video Converter to convert AVI To YouTube.

Step 1: As the first step, you will need to download HitPaw Video Converter from the internet and install it on your computer. As of now, this software can be installed on any Windows computer. Soon, it will be available for Mac OS as well.

Step 2: Next, you will need to drag and drop the YouTube downloaded video into HitPaw Video Converter interface.

Step 3: As the next step, you will need to go to “Convert to All” or “Settings” section. Then you should pick the output format. Upon selecting the output format, you should pick “Save to” and select the target destination in your hard drive.

Step 4: As the last step, you may click on the “Convert” button. If you have more than one video, you may click on “Convert All” button. Then it will start the conversion and provide you with AVI converted files. Can I upload AVI to YouTube? Yes, you can. It will be possible for you to directly upload the videos to YouTube.

Part 2: How to Convert YouTube to AVI Online for Free

You don’t always have to download software and install them on your computer for video conversions. It is also possible for you to use one of the online file converters to get the job done. If you are looking for a YouTube to AVI online converter, you may take a look at HitPaw Online Video Converter. It provides a simple interface, where you can upload a video, convert it to any compatible file format, and download. This is a simple and a hassle free process.

2.1 Main Features of HitPaw Online Video Converter

There are some outstanding features available to you along with the HitPaw Online Video Converter. Let’s explore those features in detail, so that you can figure out what exactly you can receive from this tool.

HitPaw Online Video Converter is a completely free tool to use. Anyone can use it without making a payment.

Unlike other online free file conversion tools, HitPaw Online Video Converter will not add any watermarks to your videos. You will not have to experience any ads or other limitations as well.

The HitPaw Online Video Converter is compatible with any device where you can access the internet. You may even use it with your tablet or mobile device.

Uploading a video to HitPaw Online Video Converter is not something that you should worry about. That’s because this tool offers utmost security to all tools that you convert.

2.2 How to Convert YouTube Videos to AVI File with HitPaw Online Video Converter

Let’s take a look at the steps on how you will be able to use this YouTube to AVI converter online. Then you can use the converter YouTube to AVI free for any video conversion need that you have.

Step 1: To begin with, you will need to visit HitPaw Online Video Converter website.

Step 2: As the second step, you should drag and drop the video for it to upload. Or else, you can even paste the URL of the video. If you wish to directly download a YouTube video, this would be a helpful feature.

Step 3: Next, you should select the output video format from “Convert to” section. You may select AVI out of the list. Then you can hit on the “Convert” button at the bottom and the video conversion will happen. You can download the converted video immediately after completion.

Part 3: Frequently Asked Questions About YouTube to AVI

Q: Is AVI higher quality than MP4?

A: Yes, AVI videos have a higher picture quality when compared to MP4 files. That’s the main reason on why you will notice that AVI files are larger in size.

Q: Can You Upload AVI to YouTube?

A: Yes, it is possible. The supported file formats include MEPGPS, MPEG4, MOV, FLV, AVI, 3GPP, and WMV. However, we encourage you to convert the video to a more YouTube-friendly video format such as MP4.

Q: Why do AVI files take so long to upload to YouTube?

A: The biggest problem with AVI files is their size. When you are uploading an AVI file to YouTube, you will notice that it requires a considerable amount of time. You need to be mindful about this and then proceed with uploading. Or else, you can convert to another file format and upload.

Conclusion

When you want to upload AVI to YouTube, you should not proceed with direct upload. Instead, we encourage you to convert that to a more user-friendly format. We shared a couple of methods on how you can get the job done as well. You may follow one of those methods and upload the video with ease. Out of the methods we recommended, we strongly encourage you to take a look at HitPaw Video Converter.