How To Create A Knock-out Poster In 6 Easy Steps

Infographics are a great marketing tool to deliver your message in a few words. We all are aware of the fact that images tend to attract audiences more than words will ever do. This is the art of poster making. If you are able to design a vibrant poster with precise yet catchy content, chances are that the audience will be attracted more towards learning about your product.

But how can you stand out in this game of poster making especially if you do not have any prior experience? This is where you can make use of an online poster maker. As the name suggests, these softwares are designed to help you make posters of all kinds. They not only contain poster ideas but are also equipped with tools such as customizable templates and copyright-free images. With the use of these tools, you can create a terrific poster in no time regardless of your experience in poster making.

Still confused? Worry not! We have brought simple steps which you can follow to create knockout posters. So let’s get this show started!

6 Steps To Create A Knockout Poster

Visual communication always tends to deliver the message in a better way than verbal communication. Regardless of the age bracket of your client base, you will always find clients being more attracted to a good poster than to a long explanation of a product. So how to create an engaging poster? Let’s find out!

1. Choose The Poster Dimensions

Determining the poster dimension is the first step to creating the content you want to put on it. When deciding the dimensions of your poster, you first need to understand the purpose of this poster. This means whether this is offline or online. If you are creating an online poster, you need to keep the dimensions as per the social media guidelines. For instance, you will have to design different dimension posters for Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or email design.

On the other hand, if you are designing the poster for an offline campaign, then you need to determine whether it is to be put on a billboard, hung from a building, or handed out as flyers. If you create pamphlets, then the shape will most possibly be rectangular and they should be small enough so that passers can carry them easily.

Another thing to consider is the type of material you will be using. For instance, if you are to hang it as a poster, then you will have to go with polyester firm and aluminum composite. On the contrary, gloss text paper is used for printing pamphlets. Therefore, choosing the poster material will in turn determine the color scheme and font size you choose.

Some of the ideal poster sizes are discussed below.

A4 size paper (8.5” x 11”)

These are ideal for handing out or pasting on poles or windows.

Small-Sized Poster (11” x 17”)

These can be put on bulletin boards or can be used to decorate your walls.

Medium-Sized Poster (18” x 24”)

These are larger than the small-sized posters but can hold more information. Moreover, these can be hung on windows or walls.

Large-Sized Posters (24” x 36”)

The large posters are usually for promotional events. These are the ones that are seen outside malls and hung at events.

2. Figure Out The Content

Brainstorming the content for your poster is indeed one of the most difficult and crucial steps. This is what will attract your audience. Hence, make sure that you choose catchy yet pithy content. Usually, people tend to remember rhyming punchlines. As for the other content, you can make use of images and illustrate your product in a better way.

Other than this, mention your contact details and location clearly. Another thing to make sure of is that the visuals should not be blurred. They should not feel like an enlarged picture. Instead, you should design them as per the poster dimensions. As for the online poster, you can make a boomerang or even add music to it. Moreover, you can use computer-generated effects to make it more interesting and visually appealing.

3. Choose Your Template

When using a poster-making application, you will always find a number of customizable templates. These range from fun and vibrant ones to subtle and artsy templates. Therefore, you can choose the one that fits your content and event. For instance, a poster for a school bake sale should have vibrant colors and fun visuals. On the other hand, a poster for a socialite event will be more on the subtle yet artistic side.

Therefore, after you have chosen the template, now you can move forward with adding the desired content, background, and sound effects too in the case of an online poster.

4. Add Color To Your Poster

Color is essential to add life to any poster be it an online or offline poster. However, be very careful in your choice of color scheme. This can make or break your poster game. If you choose a light color scheme for an artsy poster, it will not fit well. Therefore, go all out with the colors.

As for the font size, use a funky font if it is to catch attention. However, if you are designing posters for an event, then stick o the professional font. Lastly, the font size should neither be too big nor too small. It should be of a size that is visible from a distance.

5. Add In The Graphics

The importance of graphics in a poster cannot be overstated. They can take your poster game from 0 to 100. When designing a poster you should add more graphics and less content. Therefore, try to explain your product with a picture wherever possible.

6. Keep It Simple Yet Elegant

It is never a good idea to cover every inch of your poster with content. Therefore, make sure you leave out small spaces between the content. As a general design, you can put the message in the middle and embellish the corners. Therefore, it is best that you add your content in a succinct format and do not overdo it.

Conclusion

A poster is an incredible marketing gimmick. They can help you establish your brand in a very effective way. Moreover, if you use a poster-making application, you will only have to pay for printing. In case you are uploading your poster on social media platforms then your cost of printing also becomes nil.

Hence, if you utilize your poster content sensibly, you can market your product in a very economical yet artistic way.