As an app developer, it can be challenging to write a resume that accurately reflects your diverse skill set, technical qualifications, and personal characteristics. This guide will cover how to create an app developer resume that is easily scannable but still contains all of your pertinent information.

Resume Sections To Include

Be sure to include the following sections in your resume. The reverse chronological resume format is the most popular and generally the most effective, so within each section, list your current or most recent item first and work backwards in time from there.

Introduction

Begin with a resume summary if you have some professional experience as an app developer, or a resume objective if you do not have any experience. In either case, mention the company and the role that you are applying to by name in your introduction, and briefly outline your experience, education, certifications, biggest professional wins, and career goals.

Work Experience

Next, list your work experience. For each position, include your job title, the name and location of the company, and the dates that you worked there. Underneath each entry, add 3-5 bullet points that cover your most impressive achievements within the role as well as your job duties.

Education

Then add your education details. List the degree or diploma that you earned, the name and location of the school you attended, and your graduation year or dates of attendance. If you have multiple degrees, list all that are relevant to app development. Underneath your education entries, you can add bullet points to present your most impressive academic achievements, such as Latin honors, your GPA (if it’s above 3.5), relevant coursework and/or projects, and so forth.

Hard and Soft Skills

Include both hard and soft skills on your app developer resume. Hard skills are generally job-specific, and they are easy to define, assess, and teach. Soft skills, on the other hand, are more generalized, but they are harder to teach and measure. For example, hard skills might include things like coding language knowledge, framework expertise, and software and application testing. Soft skills are more intangible, such as communication, organization, time management, adaptability, and so forth.

Certifications

If you hold any certifications that pertain to app development, you should absolutely list them on your resume. Certifications provide concrete validation of your skills. For each certification, list the title and the date that you earned it, as well as the certifying body.

Optional Resume Sections

Finally, you may wish to add optional resume sections if you have space left over after adding all of the above information. Keep your resume to a single page if you have less than 10 years of experience, or two pages if you have more experience than that.

Optional resume sections can include things like awards, languages, internships, volunteer work, hobbies and interests, and so on. As you decide whether to include optional resume sections, ensure that each item is either directly relevant to app development or it demonstrates your personality and individual qualities to a potential employer.