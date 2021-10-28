How to download any video on Mac: 7 Tricks

Not many websites allow downloading videos from them. However, sometimes you just need to have this particular video on your computer, so what can you do?

If you are a proud owner of a MacBook or iMac, this process can be even trickier than on PC because macOS is a pretty closed OS, and you need to know special tricks to download and edit videos on your computer.

Today, we will share with you seven different methods that will help you download any video on your Apple device in minutes. Let’s get started, shall we?

Use Parallels Toolbox

Parallels Toolbox is much more than just a simple video downloader. It is a complex software package that has numerous features for your Mac that will make your life much easier. It has everything from cleaning the disks feature to adding a sleeping timer on your Apple.

As for downloading a video on Mac, to do that with this tool, you need to click on your Parallel Toolbox button on the Finder menu and choose the “Video” submenu. A small “Download Video” window will open, and now you need to open the URL of the video you want to download in Safari, click a little lock symbol tool on the URL bar, and drag the full URL on the “Download Video” window.

When the video is downloaded, you will see a button “Paste” inside the “Download Video” window. Click it, and you’ll get a video!

Parallels Toolbox is an amazing software kit, and it costs only $19,99 a year, which is a steal considering the huge amount of features you’re getting in it.

Record your screen

This method we actually use a lot. Not every video can be downloaded with software or with the help of dedicated websites, and from some video streaming providers, it can’t be downloaded at all!

But the screen recorder works every time! You can do it using a simple in-built combination that first appeared in the Mojave version of macOS: ⌘ + Shift + 5. Now you have a toolbar and a screen recorder with no watermark, and you can record a whole screen or a part of it. Select your option and click the “Record” button to start. When you need to finish the recording session, click “Done.”

You can also use other programs like Panopto or Screencastify if you need more options than the in-built Mac recorder gives you. And they are completely free too.

iTube HD Video Downloader

Another useful tool to download video from YouTube or any other streaming service is called iTube Downloader. This tool is amazing, and you can download a video from almost any website imaginable because iTube Downloader supports more than 10,000 websites.

It is a separate program that allows you to get 4K and Full HD videos with a simple copy and paste method. You can also download only audio in MP3 format, download videos in bulk, and record your screen with this tool, like with an in-built screen recorder. But better!

You can also convert downloaded videos in this tool to get a format you need and transfer any of the videos and audios you have got onto your iPhone or iPad with one click.

This is a very complex tool, and it has a plethora of features you can get only for $34.95 for a lifetime version or for $24,95 for a 1-year subscription.

Use dedicated websites

Many websites offer a really easy method to download movies and videos from various websites. Usually, all you need to do is copy an original URL from YouTube or another website and -paste it into a special bar on the website.

Next, you need to click on a “Download” button and get a video on your computer. If clicking doesn’t work and you only get the video playing in the new window, use ⌘+click on the “Download” button and choose the “save video as” option.

Numbers of websites provide such services, but we prefer VideoToSave, Catchvideo, and

DreDown, because they always do their job right and for free.

How to download video from Instagram on Mac

In this part, we will talk about the programs and tricks for Instagram videos. You can use screen capture software if you want to save only one clip, but if you do it regularly, use one of these two methods:

Look at the source code. You can actually download a video from Instagram’s source code using a very simple trick. First, use ⌘+click, and next, choose “view page source.” Next, open a “Find” bar using ⌘+F and type “.mp4,” and it will find a needed piece of code that starts with “src=” and ends with “.mp4”. Copy this piece of code and paste it into the website address bar. Click enter, and you will get the video in a separate window. Next, you need only to ⌘+click and choose “save video as” to save it. Get add-on. Chrome has a plethora of in-built extensions like Downloader for Instagram, so add one of them and download videos in a matter of one click.

Install Windows for Netflix

This is a very unorthodox method used by more advanced users, but it surely works too! If you have a Mac with Intel CPU, you can download Windows 10 on it and switch between two OSs. Now you can use Netflix on Windows and download movies to watch offline because the Netflix app for Windows has this feature.

In addition, you will be able to get any video editing software and editing programs for your downloaded clips that are not supported by macOS but can be launched on Windows.

Conclusion

Have you downloaded your video yet? There are dozens of methods on the internet that can help you to download any video on Mac, but not all of them are equal.

We offer you only the best and most convenient methods to use, and we are very sure that one of them will work out for you with flying colors. Good luck!