How to Download YouTube Videos on Windows and macOS

Anybody who’s ever connected to the internet will probably know YouTube. It’s arguably the most popular video sharing platform on the planet, home to millions of videos ranging from informative to funny.

In the same vein, anybody who’s browsed through YouTube will probably have come across a video they like so much they want to download it. Unfortunately, the platform does not have a feature that lets you click on a button to download YouTube videos for offline viewing. You would need a third-party downloader software if you’d like to save a particular video.

Download YouTube Videos The Fast and Easy Way

If you need a YouTube video downloader then SnapDownloader should be first in your list. It’s a desktop video downloader that works on 900-plus websites, including Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and more.

YouTube video downloading is easy with SnapDownloader. It supports downloads of 8K resolution videos in the most popular formats, including MP4, MP3 and others. Whole channels, playlists and even VR formats are supported.

You can download SnapDownloader on Windows and Mac. The software is compatible on Mac OS X 10.10 or higher and Windows 7,8 and 10.

How to Download YouTube Videos Using SnapDownloader

The first thing to do is to head over to the SnapDownloader official website. Visit https://snapdownloader.com/downloads to download the software for free.

Once installed, follow the instructions below to download YouTube videos on macOS and Windows. You can get it done using SnapDownloader in 3 easy steps:

Step 1. Get the video link from YouTube.

Copy-paste the YouTube URL into the downloader platform.

SnapDownloader’s engine will retrieve the video details and present you with several options. Depending on the original video, you can download up to 4K or 8K resolution.

Step 2. Choose output format and video quality.

SnapDownloader will then present you with two output options- whether you want to get the file in MPE or MP4 format. It’s recommended you choose MP4 as it’s compatible with almost all modern devices, has a relatively small size and yet has excellent video quality.

The videos can be downloaded in 480p, 720p, full HD, QHD, 4K or 8K. Unless you’re limited in storage the natural pick would be the highest resolution. After ticking your choice, you can then proceed to the next step.

Step 3. Start the YouTube Video Download!

Now that you’ve decided on the output file and video quality, click on the ‘Download’ button.

Wait for SnapDownloader to do its trick and finish. After it’s completed, you should be able to see the file in your computer folder.

Why Download YouTube Videos for Offline Use?

Downloading a video from a website has many benefits. For one, you can save it to your smartphone, tablet or laptop for later viewing. Since it’s offline and stored in your local drive, you won’t need an internet connection to access it.

You can watch your favorite Youtube videos, playlist and movie on the road, while on a camping trip or with your friends. It becomes extra useful in cases where there’s no Wi-Fi or when the internet is spotty.

Download YouTube videos for free using SnapDownloader. If you’re looking for a reliable video downloader for Windows and Mac, then it’s worth your time. SnapDownloader offers free downloads on your first 24 hours.

Take Advantage of SnapDownloader Promo Today

After the 24 hours is up you can get the SnapDownloader Personal License for just $19.99. Originally priced at $29.99, you get 33% off when you act fast.

It’s a very useful tool to have, especially for those who love watching YouTube videos at their own convenient time.

SnapDownloader YouTube video downloader comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, free lifetime upgrades, 24/7 customer support and access to all the features. You can pay once and enjoy unlimited YouTube video downloads forever.