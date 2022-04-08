How to download YouTube videos to MP4, MP3 easily

YouTube is home to millions of videos, and sometimes you’ll want to download them for offline viewing.

YT Saver is an excellent solution for those who want a complete YouTube video downloader. It’s available on macOS and Windows for free.

YT Saver Video Downloader and Converter

YT Saver video downloader is everything you need in a video download software for YouTube. It works not only on the biggest video platform but also other sites, such as Twitch, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and even Spotify.

Key Features of YT Saver

Robust Selection of Supported Websites

When it comes to the ability to download videos YT Saver is the best. It works on a variety of online sites, including popular ones such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. However, where YT Saver truly shines is in niche video websites such as Vimeo, Dailymotion, Twitter, Bilibili and more.

One-Click Download

YT Saver is made to be as intuitive and user-friendly as possible. Instead of having to spend time waiting for a video to be downloaded and manually lining them up, you can just have the TikTok downloader do it for you. Channels, playlists and multiple videos are supported.

Choose the Video Quality and Format

Users are no longer restricted to downloading videos in a specific format- you can get the video you want in just about every quality, from 360p to 4K or even 8K (if available).

The same goes for when you want to play the video in the preferred output file. For video, you can choose MP4, HEVC MP4, AVI, FLV, WMV and MOV, or to devices such as Android tablet or Android Phone, iPod, iPad and more. For audio, you can choose AAC, FLAC, M4A, MP3 and more.

Spotify Music Downloader

YT Saver is not just a YouTube video downloader- it’s a Spotify downloader as well. You can download virtually any song, playlist or album from Spotify and other music platforms and convert it to your preferred file format.

It also works on other music platforms and websites. Downloading is easy and you can download batch files and leave it on its own.

Edit and Cut YouTube Videos and Music

YT Saver is a light video and music editor to a degree. It allows users to choose the video or music segment they want and download only that specific part for later viewing or listening offline.

Also you can download YouTube SRT subtitle files for a more complete viewing experience and immersion.

10 Times Faster Download Than Leading Video Downloaders

YT Saver boasts the fastest YouTube video download speed in the market today. Faster download means you can finish collecting YouTube videos sooner compared to other apps and software. When time is of the essence make sure you have the fastest YouTube downloader on hand.

How to Download YouTube Video to MP4, MP3 using YT Saver

Step 1. Download and install YT Saver on your computer. The software is available on both Mac and Windows platforms.

Step 2. Visit the YouTube video page, then click the address bar to highlight the link. Right click to copy the URL.

Step 3. Paste YouTube URL to YT Saver and choose the output file. You can choose either MP4 or MP3 or any other preferred format.

Step 4. YT Saver will recognize the YouTube URL and start the download. Wait for the video to be completely downloaded. You’re done!

Why You Should Try YT Saver Today

YT Saver is a robust YouTube video download platform that offers robust features. It’s fast, easy to use and supports a wide variety of file output formats. You can even download up to 8K videos and play it back on your TV or monitor. Try it today!