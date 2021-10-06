How to Edit Videos on Mac (MacBook Air/Pro, iMac)

Users stick to macOS value system safety and stable performance most. However, it increases the cost of software development and maintenance for the same reason. So you can easily find loads of video editing software but many of them are unavailable on Mac.

If you are looking for the best video editor for Mac and start to learn video editing, below are detailed instructions for your reference.

1. How to Edit Videos on Mac Using VideoProc Vlogger

VideoProc Vlogger is a free and capable video editor developed for both Mac and Windows. With an eye on the update of Apple, it runs natively on the latest M1 Mac and intelligently utilizes hardware on Mac to accelerate large 4K videos editing. What’s more, it provides betters support for 4K @60fps, HDR from iPhone 13, and even ProRes from iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

And the free video editor is so well-thought-out that it runs on almost all recent Mac models from Mac OS X El Capitan to Big Sur and is friendly to users from beginners to professional vloggers. It assembles both basic and advanced features into a self-explaining UI to help you start the vlog journey with fun.

Top Features for Video Editing on Mac

– Support 8K/4K, HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Vision 10 bit, Apple ProRes, ProRaw, HEIC, MOV, MP4…

– Superb creative features: speed ramping, motion effects, color grading, audio analyzer, etc.

– Constantly updating preset titles, filters, effects, and transitions.

– 999+ tracks for overlays, compositions, sound design, and infinite creative elements.

– Unique High Quality Render Engine for UHD 4K (60fps, 120fps) output.

– Level-3 Hardware acceleration to boost real-time faster performance.

Get VideoProc Vlogger from its official website and start editing videos on your Mac for free in its quick workflow.

Step 1. Launch VideoProc Vlogger and create a new project.

Open it and complete simple settings in the project panel to start a new project. Then you’ll enter its main editing workplace.

Step 2. Import media files to Media Library.

Click the big plus button in Media Library to browse files on your Mac, then click to add videos, GIFs, photos, and music files to it. You can also drag folders to load files in bulk. All the files will be sorted by file type or folder in Media Library automatically.

Step 3. Trim and re-sequence media files in the timeline.

Drag files from Media Library to the timeline. Place the playhead where you want to cut, and click Split above the time timeline. Then you can move it to other places by dragging or remove it by pressing the delete key. Follow the same step to reorganize other clips in audio and overlay tracks. In this way, the story in your video is formed roughly.

Step 4. Change video speed.

Hit Speed in the toolbar to open the Speed Editor in VideoProc Vlogger. Then you can change video speed in 3 ways:

-Speed up/slow down the video in Constant mode.

-Customize the speed with keyframes.

-Use speed-ramping presets.

Click Apply to close the sub-window.

Step 5. Add titles, effects, and transitions.

Open Transitions, Titles, and Effects tabs beside Media Library, and select the one you like among these presets. Drag it to the timeline, and you can adjust its properties in the Inspector panel. Keep adding titles, effects, or transitions in the same step.

Step 6. Color correct and color grade the footage.

Click Color in the toolbar to open the Color Editor in VideoProc Vlogger. You can apply preset filters and 3D LUTs on the left side, or customize it by changing temperature, tint, exposure, contrast, HSL, etc. on the right side. Click Apply to save the changes.

Step 7. Export the video in high quality to Mac.

Hit the Export button above the timeline or click Export in the top menu bar. Finish settings like file name, location, and format, enable High Quality Engine and hardware acceleration, then hit the Start button to render a high-quality video in a fast manner.

2. How to Edit Videos on Mac Using iMovie

iMovie, a free video editor from Apple, is a good place for beginners to start editing videos on MacBook and iMac. It accepts videos, music, and images, and offers a list of effective editing tools like titles, transitions, filters, speed, cropping, audio volume, etc.

Since iMovie version 10.0.6, this program starts to support ProRes, new custom H. 264 export, and audio-only export. With the release of iPhone 13, iMovie is going to support videos captured in Cinematic mode on iPhone 13. But it’s yet to be confirmed if it can edit the depth of field effect in a Cinematic video.

Now let’s walk through the basic steps of editing videos in iMovie.

Step 1. Launch iMovie on your Mac. Create a new project and choose the Movie mode to make your own movie with videos, photos, and music. If you choose Trailer at the beginning, you can use its template to create a Hollywood style movie trailer.

Step 2. Click the import button on the top bar and load all the media files you want to edit to the Media panel. Now your videos are imported to iMovie and ready for editing.

Step 3. Drag and drop video clips from the Media panel to the video track in the timeline and music to the audio track.

Step 4. Right-click on the clip, and you can cut, copy, and delete it. Then click and hold the mouse on a clip, then you can drag to move forward or backward on the timeline to re-organize your videos.

Step 5. Open the Titles tab and drag one into the track above your video, then you can type into texts. Move to the Transition tab, and drag the desired one into the space between any two clips.

Step 6. After the basic edits, you can go on editing with advanced tools (color, cropping, stabilization, volume, and speed) above the preview window, or export the video to your Mac.

3. How to Edit Videos on Mac Using QuickTime Player

Compared to other editing software for Mac, QuickTime Player is less capable but also works when you need simple cut and trim. Here’s how.

Step 1. Open QuickTime Player on your Mac. Click File in the navigation bar and add a video file that you want to modify from your computer.

Step 2. Expand the Edit option in the navigation bar and choose Trim. Then drag the yellow bar to trim redundant parts.

Step 3. In the drop-down menu of Edit, you can see other editing features like cut, copy, delete, rotate, flip, and merge it with other clips in the Add Clip option. When you complete any one of the tasks, click Done in its timeline to save the change.

Step 4. Open the File option and click Export. Choose a resolution for your video, then finish settings like file name and location in the pop-up win. Finally, hit the Save button on the window to export the video to your Mac.