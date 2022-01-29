How to ensure your business’s website wins your customers’ trust

Building trust with customers is important to growing a business. A high level of customer trust can lead to more sales, brand awareness, and customer loyalty.

With the right tactics, your website can help you earn your prospective customers’ trust. We’re going to outline some tips to help you do just that.

Let’s get started.

Provide concrete evidence that shows the value of your work

Website visitors won’t just believe you when you say that you’re great at what you do. Instead, you’re going to have to prove it. There are a lot of ways you can show the value of your work on your website. Here are some forms of proof you could highlight:

Reviews

Testimonials

Media mentions

Case studies

“Featured on” mentions from reputable publishers

Showcase elements like these on your website. On your homepage is a great place to start, as it will immediately show your website visitors that you’re worth working with. You can also place social proof like reviews or testimonials near your relevant products or services. Or, you can have entire pages dedicated to reviews, case studies, or other social proof!

Let’s take a look at a few examples of businesses that do a great job of proving their worth through their website for inspiration.

FreshBooks, an online accounting software company, displays social proof throughout their website. For instance, on their service page, they have a short review from Pat Flynn, the host of AskPat 2.0 and Smart Passive Income. Flynn notes how much easier FreshBooks has made running his business. Additionally, FreshBooks has some star ratings that tell website visitors that thousands of people love this service. Features like this can work together to build trust with your ideal customers.

Jambys, a loungewear company, highlights reviews on their website, as well. As you can see above, they have a graphic featuring dozens of speech bubbles containing testimonials from happy customers. These testimonials highlight how comfortable the products are and the company’s great customer service. This is a unique way to incorporate reviews into the design of a company website while building trust with visitors.

Unique design elements, like the speech bubbles Jambys uses, can draw attention and make it more likely that your testimonials will be read. Once the reader sees how many happy customers you have, they’ll be more likely to make a purchase.

Focus on providing a great user experience with your website

You need to give prospective customers the best possible user experience (UX). If you have a poorly designed and glitchy website, people will be far less likely to trust and buy from you.

You need to work hard to ensure that your website looks professional and is easy to use. Here are some suggestions to help:

Provide a clean and straightforward design

Use high-quality images

Create quality content that doesn’t have spelling or grammar mistakes

Make sure your website is accessible on all types of devices, such as desktop and mobile

Additionally, search engines prefer to send their users to websites that are going to be easy for them to browse and use. This means that, if your site doesn’t provide a good UX, it could have a detrimental effect on your rankings on relevant search engine results pages (SERPs).

Publish content to show you understand your customers’ needs

Showing your ideal customers that you understand them is very important to building trust. One way you can prove you know what they need is by creating content they will benefit from. Content is an important part of any digital marketing strategy — it can help you show off your knowledge about your industry, demonstrate how your products work, and more.

You should also work to answer customer questions with your blog posts. This will help you show them that you understand their concerns. One way to determine what questions your customers have is through keyword research.

There are tools available online that can help you conduct question keyword research, including AnswerThePublic. Plug words and phrases related to your business into the tool, and it will provide you with a list of questions that people are searching for the answers to on any given topic. When you address these questions in your content, your website will be more likely to rank highly on the SERPs for these queries — this means that you can draw high-quality traffic to your website and begin to build a relationship with people who are more likely to want to spend money with you.

Let’s take a look at a business with fantastic question-based content as an example.

Harry’s, an online men’s grooming subscription box service, has a lot of great content on their blog. Their article on preventing razor burn, for instance, does a great job of answering common customer questions. The article covers what kind of products to use, different methods, and more. It’s a helpful and thorough guide that shows the reader that Harry’s knows what they’re talking about when it comes to razors. This means that the article can build trust with website visitors and encourage them to make a purchase.

Be sure to use your blog content to answer common questions that your customers may have. This will help you build trust with your readers and showcase your knowledge, making them more likely to buy from you.

Make sure it’s easy for people to get in touch

If someone has a question or concern about your products or services, but they can’t determine how to get in touch with your team to address it, they’ll be less likely to trust you, and therefore less willing to make a purchase. So, you need to make it very easy for people to contact you from your website.

Be sure to place your customer service contact options where they are readily visible. Post your phone number on every page and consider providing a contact form that people can fill out to get in touch.

There are a lot of different contact options you can offer, including phone, email, and live messaging. Be sure that you only offer channels that your team can handle, however. This will help prevent employee burnout and ensure your customers get their queries addressed quickly.

Here are some tips to help get you started:

Communicate clearly with customers

Use positive language

Empathize with your customers

Admit when you make mistakes

Be solution-oriented

If you provide top-notch customer service, people will be more likely to trust you, which can help you build much stronger connections with your clients.

Try to put a face to your business

Customers will feel far more comfortable dealing with people as opposed to a faceless entity. So, to earn their trust, you need to make sure that you put a face to your business name and the people behind it. This will help improve the success of your overall marketing strategy!

Here are some ways that you can put faces to your company:

Have an ‘about us’ page with photos of your staff

Introduce your workers through your content

Publish behind-the-scenes content that shows what you do

These are very effective tactics for building trust with prospective customers. Be sure that you show off images of yourself and your employees throughout your website, as well as on your social media pages. This will help build trust with your readers and increase the chances of them spending money with you.

Summary

Creating a sense of trust with your customers is important for a successful business. In this article, we outlined how you can build trust by providing great content, ensuring you have top-notch customer service, and more.

