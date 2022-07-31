How to Explain The Cloud to Your Boss

So, you’re seriously considering adopting the cloud at your workplace, and your boss is asking what that means? Don’t worry; we’ve got you!

The cloud has been around for a while, making it embarrassing for some to ask questions. We’ve covered this below if you’re unsure of the difference between cloud hosted servers and cloud managed services.

What Is The Cloud?

The tech industry loves an acronym, a buzzword, and to confuse those that don’t understand the intricate world of servers. Well, some of them do anyway. In this context, the cloud isn’t those big fluffy things in the sky blocking the sun when you’re on the beach or bringing the rain that ruins your weekend.

The cloud is a metaphor for an intricate network of servers hosting your data, so you don’t need to purchase infrastructure or plan any company architecture to handle it. Servers and systems can be very costly, so farming that out can benefit your IT budget.

The cloud started as a place for the general public to share data between computers. Services like Dropbox and OneDrive allowed consumers to share files with others quickly and securely.

As businesses started to adopt practices like this in their day-to-day, they began to consider what else could be lifted and stored on the internet. And thus, the cloud terminology was born.

Is The Cloud Secure?

In most cases, the cloud is secure. You should always check a company’s credentials, ensuring they follow a suitable framework or are accredited by a cybersecurity body such as ISO27001.

A good cloud provider will have multiple versions of their active service servers, load-balancing user access requests and backing up regularly.

Why Are So Many Businesses Using The Cloud?

Moving business data into the cloud in place of physical infrastructure can be incredibly kind and cost-saving on an IT budget. Especially for small businesses, this architecture plan can mean agile working practices are easily achieved and allow employees to work flexibly.

The days of an on-premise Windows domain controller are becoming obsolete; instead, businesses are using Microsoft Azure or a cloud-hosted server for all company data to be stored, giving employees the flexibility to choose their own devices from which to dial in.

The pandemic certainly pushed a lot of companies into the cloud, forcing innovation and rushing some. Companies already in the cloud are now considering whether the hasty choices made during the pandemic were correct and re-assessing at contract renewal.

Should My Business Use The Cloud?

The short answer; it depends.

If your company is looking to adopt a more flexible work-life balance, then yes. Moving company data into the cloud can provide companies with the ideal platform for hybrid, flexible working, and new-age working practices.

If your company is still firmly on-premise but you’re feeling cloud-curious, it’s easy to dip a toe into the water. Many cloud companies out there will be happy to start your transition slowly and steadily and trial how it will work with your use case. One size certainly doesn’t fit all, so it’s worth choosing a provider offering cloud managed services that are trusted and secure.