How to Fix iPhone Frozen Easily?

Let us bring some very useful and helpful information for all iPhone users. With the article understudy, iPhone users can fix problems like the iPhone frozen.

The majority of people use iPhone because its features attract them. The functionality of the iPhone seems convenient to them rather than using Android devices. One problem iPhone users commonly face is iPhone Frozen Screen.

There are enormous reasons why iPhone frozen problem occurs. One reason is the space availability. If your iPhone has low available space, a frozen screen is a must. Another factor can be a dirty/damaged screen protector. Minor software glitches also cause the iPhone screen frozen issue. If you want to fix the iPhone frozen screen, read the article below.

Part 1: How to Use Hard Reset to Fix your iPhone Device?

What could be worse than an iPhone screen frozen in a time of need and hurry? What are the possible solutions you can adopt to get your iPhone back to normal? If you don’t know anything, then here is what you can do. In this section, we will guide you on how to fix a frozen iPhone.

Hard Reset and rebooting your iPhone in a frozen screen scenario is the best solution. iPhone has various models that work in slightly different ways. Let us share how you can fix frozen iPhones on their different versions.

Hard Reset for iPhone 8 and Newer Versions

If you have iPhone 8 or newer version, then firstly press the Volume Up button. After that, press the Volume Down button. Lastly, you have to hold the Side/Power button. Do not release it until the screen goes black and the Apple logo appears.

Hard Reset iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users can hard reset their iPhone by pressing and holding the Power button simultaneously with the Volume Down button. As soon as the Apple logo appears on the screen, release the buttons.

Hard Reset iPhone 6 and Older Versions

Hard reset on iPhone 6 and older versions is done by pressing and holding both the Home button and the Power/Side button. When the Apple logo appears on the screen, you can release the buttons.

Part. 2: Update your iOS Version to Fix iPhone Screen Freezing Issue

In the beginning, we talked a little about the root causes for this iPhone screen frozen issue. Among the various reasons that cause iPhone frozen problem, one reason is the older iOS version. If your iPhone does not have an updated iOS version, then it is very obvious that you will face a frozen iPhone.

The best way to avoid the situation of the iPhone frozen and won’t turn off is to stay updated. You can follow the steps given below, this will automatically update your iPhone overnight, and you don’t have to do much for that.

Step 1: For updating your iOS version, first of all, head over to the Menu. Locate the ‘Settings’ icon and then click on it.

Step 2: A list of options will show on the screen. From the list, select the ‘General’ option. Once you enter the General section, another list will appear from which you have to click on the ‘Software Update’ option.

Step 3: Here, you have to select the ‘Automatic Updates’ option. Then you will see two buttons; firstly, turn on ‘Download iOS Updates.’ Then move to ‘Install iOS Updates’ and turn that on. This will spontaneously update your device to the latest iOS version.

Part 3: Make Use of Dr.Fone – System Repair

The powerful helping hand for any iPhone-related problem is Dr.Fone – System Repair. It has numerous features, and it offers a variety of functions that could be used to fix any of your iOS problems. With Dr.Fone – System Repair, you can easily fix problems without the fear of losing any data, as by using this repair system, your data remains intact. It has a list of beneficial features. Let us share some with you.

Dr.Fone – System Repair can fix your iOS device if it is stuck in Recovery Mode.

With Dr.Fone – System Repair, you can also remove screen locks from your mobiles devices with its Screen Unlock feature.

Another amazing thing about Dr.Fone is that you can recover deleted or lost data by using its Data Recovery feature.

You can also repair the White Screen of Death and iPhone Black Screen by taking help from Dr.Fone System Repair.

There are many other countless features and benefits offered by Dr.Fone. Discussing all of them will take lifelong. So, let’s jump on to the steps with which you can fix various iOS issues.

Step 1: Launch and Connect your Device

To fix an iOS issue with Dr.Fone, firstly launch it. Then from the main window, locate and select ‘System Repair.’ After that, you have to connect your iOS device with a lightning cable to the computer you are working on. As soon as Dr.Fone detects your device, you will see two options on the screen. Go for the ‘Standard Mode.’

Step 2: Select System Version

At this point, Dr.Fone automatically detects the model of the device and displays available iOS versions. Here, select a version and click on the blue ‘Start’ button to proceed.

Step 3: iOS Firmware Download

Now, iOS firmware will get downloaded. The download might take some time because the firmware is large. As soon as the download is completed, the tool will start verifying the downloaded iOS firmware.

Step 4: Start Fixing

Once the verification is completed, you will see a ‘Fix Now’ button on the screen. Hit that button to start repairing your iOS device and start fixing the problem. It will take a few minutes to completely and successfully repair your device. Once it is all repaired, just wait for it to start up. You will notice that all iOS issues are resolved.

Bottom Line

iPhone users who have been suffering from the issue of the iPhone screen frozen must have learned a lot from this article. We talked about fixing frozen iPhones with Hard Reset on various versions of iPhones. We also introduced you to the doctor of iOS troubles, Dr.Fone – System Repair.

If any iOS user ever finds any problem with their device, the best help is to use Dr.Fone to fix any problem. The repair tool is trustworthy to use. You can also fix iPhone frozen by using Dr.Fone.