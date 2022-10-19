How to get a US IP address in 3 easy steps

The United States of America is well known for its cultural export that reaches the entire world. I’m talking about blockbuster movies, cult TV shows, appealing pop music, and much more. However, not everything the country produces makes it overseas. In fact, many coveted pieces of content remain exclusive because of geographical restrictions and international copyright laws.

Luckily, that’s not a problem if you know how to get a US IP address with a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This tool reroutes your online connection through remote servers, hiding your actual whereabouts and changing your IP address.

But will any VPN service do that? Not by a long shot! Read on to learn the details.

Get a US IP address with a VPN

Since the VPN market is oversaturated with options, it can be difficult to distinguish between the good and the bad services. Perhaps it doesn’t matter much if you only need a US IP address. However, you can’t gloss over other aspects like connection speed, security features, privacy practices, and subscription price.

You’ll get peak performance in these areas if you opt for one of the best VPN services available. Allow me to introduce the top 3 VPN providers for getting a US IP address.

NordVPN – the ultimate VPN overall Surfshark VPN – ultra-secure VPN with unlimited connections PrivateVPN – trustworthy and affordable VPN provider

Once you’ve picked and subscribed to a service, you’ll have to follow this sequence of steps to acquire a US IP address.

How to get a US IP address with a VPN

Download and install the VPN app on your device Launch the software and connect to a server in the USA Browse the web securely with a US IP address!

Why should you use a VPN?

The basic principle of a VPN is pretty simple. The software reroutes your web traffic through an additional server in another region. This process hides your actual IP address, location and encrypts all activities, making them unreadable to your ISP (Internet Service Provider) and other nefarious onlookers.

Changing your location like this has the added benefit of eliminating geographical restrictions. For example, you can watch region-exclusive movies and TV shows no matter where you are. This applies to many well-known video streaming platforms, such as Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney Plus.

On the other hand, AES-256 encryption is an essential part of any valuable virtual private network service. It guarantees confidentiality and prevents your ISP, the government, and other conglomerates from monitoring your activities.

However, it’s crucial to remember that adding an extra server between you and your internet service provider inevitably slows down your connection speed. This connectivity reduction becomes especially apparent when connecting to far-away countries. Luckily, the best VPN services employ top-of-the-line technology to keep this slowdown minimal.

Is Using a VPN to get a US IP safe?

You might be hesitant to use a service that redirects your online activity through one of their servers. After all, it could be storing logs of your browsing history and selling it to advertisers or government agencies.

Thankfully, that’s not the case when you’re using reliable and audited services like NordVPN. Such providers adhere to strict no-logs policies and reside in countries with zero data retention policies. Plus, they employ third parties to conduct independent audits of their infrastructure to confirm their zero-logging claims.

All this goes out the window if you use a random free VPN. They’re famous for overselling themselves while delivering poor performance. Additionally, they rely on ads or even data logging to make ends meet. In short, the safest method of getting a US IP address is a premium VPN service.

Alternatives for VPN

Perhaps you’re not keen on using a VPN and want to know about alternative ways of getting a US IP address. I wouldn’t use them, but I’ll introduce them to keep you informed.

Tor Browser . The #1 go-to tool for staying anonymous and hiding your true location is the Tor Browser. It reroutes your connection through multiple volunteer-operated nodes worldwide and encrypts it each time. Unfortunately, you don’t have much control over what IP address you get, and your connection slows down to a crawl because of the numerous hops.

. The #1 go-to tool for staying anonymous and hiding your true location is the Tor Browser. It reroutes your connection through multiple volunteer-operated nodes worldwide and encrypts it each time. Unfortunately, you don’t have much control over what IP address you get, and your connection slows down to a crawl because of the numerous hops. Proxy services. A proxy service is a stripped-down version of a VPN. In short, it lacks encryption and provides sub-par performance because it uses less sophisticated technology.

A proxy service is a stripped-down version of a VPN. In short, it lacks encryption and provides sub-par performance because it uses less sophisticated technology. Going to America. Traveling to the USA is your last resort if you need a US IP address. There’s no other reliable hack to get an IP address from there.

What can you do with US IP?

You can use VPNs and foreign IP addresses to achieve numerous goals. There isn’t anything extraordinary about US IP addresses, except that you can access America-exclusive content anywhere. For example, many excellent TV shows and movies on Netflix aren’t available in other countries. Meanwhile, some websites are completely restricted outside the states.

Here’s a quick summary of what you can do with a VPN and US IP addresses.

Unblock geo-restricted content (movies, TV shows, music, video games, online literature)

(movies, TV shows, music, video games, online literature) Get around censorship and network limitations

and network limitations Stay hidden from your ISP, the government, and corporate surveillance

from your ISP, the government, and corporate surveillance Control who has access to your data

Bonus cyber security tips

While VPNs are powerful tools, they aren’t the all-in-one solution to your cybersecurity needs. You should follow a few extra steps if you want digital protection from all fronts. Keep in mind that these are just tips, not strict guidelines. Ultimately, your habits will depend on your specific needs.

Use incognito mode. Browser cookies play a significant role in tracking your online activities. You can minimize their impact using incognito mode or installing cookie-clearing browser extensions.

Browser cookies play a significant role in tracking your online activities. You can minimize their impact using incognito mode or installing cookie-clearing browser extensions. Use password managers. Remembering loads of unique passwords for every online service is practically impossible. Meanwhile, reusing them is a severe cybersecurity risk. Therefore, you should employ a reliable password manager to store your strong passwords in a secure location.

Remembering loads of unique passwords for every online service is practically impossible. Meanwhile, reusing them is a severe cybersecurity risk. Therefore, you should employ a reliable password manager to store your strong passwords in a secure location. Avoid services from large tech companies (Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, etc.). Huge tech companies make insane profits by offering free services, collecting our usage data, and selling it to advertisers. Reduce your dependence on these profit-driven conglomerates and opt for free, open-source software.

Conclusion

Getting a US IP address is a straightforward process if you’re willing to invest in a reliable premium VPN. This tool provides numerous benefits in other areas, too, such as security, privacy, and anonymity.

Meanwhile, free options will leave you disappointed in terms of performance. Your connection speeds will plummet, and you’ll be unable to access geo-restricted content. Not to mention the potential risks to your data.

Avoid frustration and use a time-tested and reliable VPN, such as NordVPN, the leader in the VPN industry.