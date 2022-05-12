How to get Started with Software Development Outsourcing to Colombia

Colombia is known for its wonderful coffee and vibrant scenery. You’re certainly aware of well-known Colombian performers like Sofia Vergara and Shakira. This country has long been a popular tourist destination, but it has just established itself as a leading nearshore outsourcing location. With a big pool of experienced Colombian software engineers eager to take on any coding job, US-based enterprises can consider nearshoring to this nearby nation.

Because Colombia is in the Eastern Standard time zone all year, your in-house team may always collaborate in real-time with Colombian engineers. Combine this with the fact that it is physically close to the United States (just 4 hours via aircraft!). It’s clear to understand why working with Colombian nearshore developers provides a smooth outsourcing process. Let’s go into the specifics of software development outsourcing to Colombia.

How to find Remote Software Developers in Colombia

If you don’t know the ins and outs of hiring nearshore engineers in Latin America, Colombia outsourcing software development to Colombia might be difficult. Working with a company specializing in nearshore software development assures a successful nearshoring experience. Blue Coding (that’s us!) and other nearshore outsourcing companies handle all of the procedures for you. This means you won’t have to bother with onboarding, payment, or recruiting!

Personal Referrals:

A straightforward method to discover more about a possible nearshore software developer is to get a recommendation from someone who has already worked with them or heard about their abilities. Because it’s a reference from someone you already know, you’re more likely to hire that Colombian developer in a shorter amount of time. To begin outsourcing software development, ask your Colombian or Latin American connections for a reference.

Online Job Boards:

Job boards connect nearshore software professionals with tech firms. To advertise the open position on a Colombian employment portal for remote software developers. Colombian software engineers will most likely contact you within a few hours!

Colombia has a thriving software development community (both virtual and in-person). Coders meet online and in-person to discuss new technology, educational options, and job openings. So, as a potential employer, attend one of their virtual or in-person events, or send a small team to one of their conferences to begin hiring nearshore engineers from this nation.

Virtual and in-Person Local Events:

The software development industry in Colombia is thriving. Coders meet up online to discuss new technology, educational options, and job openings. So, as a potential employer, attend one of their virtual or live events, or send a small team to one of their conferences to begin hiring nearshore engineers from this nation.

Software Development Communities on the Internet:

Colombian software engineers spend a lot of time online exchanging information about the industry. Since the outbreak, online networks on social media, like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Reddit, have grown in popularity. A few independent internet forums are also available. See if you can publish a job ad in one of these forums; if you provide a competitive package, it’ll get a lot of attention.

How to use nearshore outsourcing to employ Colombian software professionals.

Direct hire through a GEO or PEO:

Nearshoring includes global employment organizations and professional employment organizations. Consider the insertion of a prominent third-party character. These companies handle the recruiting of nearshore developers and often charge the complete cost of the Colombian workers’ pay plus a 10% fee for their nearshoring services.

Employ a Nearshoring Company:

When outsourcing software development to Colombia, nearshoring agencies provide the best return on investment. We have a thorough verification process and various quality criteria at Blue Coding. Furthermore, while working with Colombian nearshore developers, we manage all aspects of recruiting and payment. We take care of the difficult procedures so you can focus on finding the ideal Colombian developers for your company.

Engage the Services of a Freelancer:

Hiring a Colombian developer as an independent contractor is your best choice if you don’t want to deal with third-party companies. Finding the perfect people to join your in-house team as nearshore developers might take a long time. Try searching LinkedIn for Colombian software developers and analyzing each profile to discover who would be the greatest fit. Before hiring nearshore developers in this manner, be patient and ask the proper questions!

Create your Own Local Business:

This is an ambitious option for nearshoring if you want to start outsourcing software development to Colombia. You may extend your in-house workforce and build your footprint in the nation by forming your local firm. If your US-based company has a Colombian subsidiary, you may engage local coders at a lesser cost than American developers. To prevent any legal complications, make sure you follow all Colombian employment requirements!

Here’s the lowdown on Colombian nearshore developers’ typical salaries:

Junior developers: $3000-USD 4000 per month.

Mid-level developers: $4500-USD 6000 per month.

Senior developers: $6000-USD 8000 per month.