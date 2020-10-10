How to get the most out of your iPhone 7

This year’s new iPhone release event was not held in September as Apple fans have come to expect with previous models. Instead, Apple has recently announced an event, coined ‘Hi, Speed’, to be streamed on the 13th October. Amongst other exciting reveals, fans can expect the launch of both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The launch is set to be one which defines a new era in Apple’s mobile devices, several reliable sources point toward a range of both aesthetic and functional shifts from previous models.

It is expected Apple will launch four new iPhones all featuring a new physical design, perhaps a shift from the ‘rounded’ smooth aesthetic of currently models back to the more stocky appearance of the iPhone 5. It’s likely the devices will all also feature OLED displays, 5G connectivity and could also come without a power adapter.

While these launches are exciting, new devices are expensive and we’re in the middle of a global crisis. There are close to 1 billion iPhone users worldwide, many of these people cannot upgrade their device each year, many may still have an iPhone 7. Launched 16th September 2016, the iPhone 7 was the best-selling smartphone in the world in the first quarter of 2017. Hundreds of millions of devices are still in the market, users who have retained this device cannot be blamed, the device was a game-changer. If you’re one of those who still have an iPhone 7 and want to know how to get the most out of it almost 4 years on, this article is a simple guide.

The guide will cover everything from speeding up animations to everything you need to know to unlock iPhone 7.

Unlocking and speeding up your iPhone 7

If you’ve still got an iPhone 7, you’ll want to get the most out of the device, that may mean maximising the amount you’re able to sell it for, being able to select the most suitable usage plan, or making your device ‘travel friendly’. Achieving all of these things is incredibly easy, affordable and can be done without sending your device anywhere. All you need to do is unlock your device from its original network with a company like DirectUnlocks. The unlock is permanent and means you can select any SIM-only deal, sell your device for 20-30% more, and travel freely without roaming charges.

After years of use, iPhones can become bogged down with excess applications and their storage crowded to the point that performance is drastically reduced. This can be the case with MacBook’s too. The most effective way to overcome this is to perform and hard reset by erasing all contents and refreshing settings. Before you do this, make sure you have an iCloud and/or iTunes backup to avoid losing data. Resetting is simple, head to your device’s settings, select general and then erase all contents and settings. If you’ve already decided to unlock your device, it will remain unlocked to any network even if you perform a hard reset.

A slightly less intrusive method of improving your device’s performance is to clear its cache. Our phones store a lot of temporary data which helps them remember our favourite searches and make using the device easier; however, this all requires storage and builds up, eventually, this will drastically hamper its performance. Luckily clearing the cache is easy. All you have to do is head to settings, select safari and then select Clear History and Data. This will almost instantly increase the performance of your iPhone 7.

Though it may seem unnecessary, iPhones have settings which may not be immediately obvious but make using the phone more aesthetically pleasing. One of these is the built-in animations which dictate how applications open. Instead of instantly opening they are coded with micro-animations, these animations take operating power and slow down your device. You can turn them off and speed up your device by heading to your settings, select general, choose Accessibility, and then select reduce motion.

If you still have an iPhone 7, you’ll want to make it work for you, getting the most out of your device is easy. Whether you want to retain the phone or sell it on, from unlocking to resetting your device, you can sell it for a greater price, make it more flexible for future owners or simply make it quicker.