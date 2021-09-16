How to Hack Someone’s Facebook: A Step-by-Step Guide to Follow

How to Hack Someone’s Facebook Within 15 Minutes?

While it might seem a cynical question at first, the reality is different once you get involved. People try to learn how to hack a Facebook account for various reasons, some of which are innocuous and well-intentioned.

Facebook is a social media platform with a significant dark side. When you consider the massive extent to which cyber-crimes and online sexual child abuse are depicted on Facebook, it only fits that you take proactive measures by any means necessary.

Further, we’ll show you how to hack someone’s Facebook activities and share some genuine reasons to spy on someone’s Facebook account.

How to See Someone’s Facebook Messages?

There are several ways you can view someone’s Facebook messages without their knowledge. These methods are not technical and would only need you to take advantage of the platform’s built-in features.

Below are our best steps to spying on someone’s Facebook messages:

Hack Someone’s Facebook Using “Reset The Password”

You can get into someone’s Facebook account by exploiting the “Reset Password” feature on the platform. This method is manual and wouldn’t require you to download software. The following are the steps you’d take to use the “Reset Password” method:

Open the Facebook app and tap on the “Forgot Password” button on the sign-in page. Input the target’s Facebook account name and other contact details on the following page. Choose from the “Phone Call” or “Email” option with which Facebook sends you the password reset link. You’d need to physically access the person’s phone or email for this step. Input the code which you got from the recovery link on the following page. The code allows you to set a new password for the account. You can log the target account’s owner out entirely after you’ve reset the password. Also, you can use the “Keep me logged in” option if you want to give them a bit more time instead.

Use a Keylogger to Access Facebook Messenger

A keylogger is a more technical route to getting into someone’s Facebook account. It is a technique that allows you to register and review every key press the target makes on their way to log into their Facebook account.

It means that you can hack a Facebook password and username without having to reset them. However, the major drawback about the keylogger method is that it’s challenging to install on a smartphone since most keyloggers exist as a thumb drive.

Spy Apps: The Best Method for Hacking Someone’s Facebook

The last method you can use to hack into someone’s account also happens to be the best of the bunch. Spy apps have features that allow you to monitor a person’s Facebook activities and take over their profiles at any time.

Furthermore, spy applications do the heavy lifting for you, thanks to their software integrations and discrete operations on the victim’s phone.

How to Use Spy Apps?

Spy apps are the most suitable if you’re looking to make a clean Facebook hack with minimum effort. Thankfully, there are numerous solid spy application options you can use, and each comes with unique features.

You can choose from a list of free spy apps for Facebook Messenger, the field you have to visit the official website of your chosen spyware to register. Unless it is a free service, you would have to choose a subscription plan on the platform before opening a spy app account.

Afterward, you get a customized dashboard from where you can monitor someone’s Facebook activities all in one place.

Why You May Want to Spy on Facebook Messages?

Believe it or not, there are rational reasons for trying to spy on another person’s Facebook messages. Below are some of the more common reasons for which you may want to hack a Facebook account.

Parental Control

Parents would like to regulate their kids’ activities on the internet, and sometimes unavoidable situations warrant more drastic measures.

Is your child trying to lock you out of their online Facebook activities? You may want to spy a little to ensure they don’t get out of line.

Infidelity in Relationship

Spouses and relationship partners may be at a point where they harbor suspicion against one another on accounts of infidelity. If you’re in such a situation, the goal is to gather as much evidence to allow you to take legal actions against the cheating partner.

Company Interests

There are trade secrets and interests that a typical company might not want to share with its competitors. Therefore, you’d need to ensure that your employees don’t leak company information to the public as the business manager or owner.

One way to ensure that such a breach doesn’t happen is by monitoring your employees’ Facebook activities, especially while they are at the office or using the company Wi-Fi.

Conclusion

Hacking someone’s Facebook account may not be the most ethical thing to do, but it’s handy if you have to retrieve valuable information as soon as possible.

However, if you must spy on someone’s Facebook activities, you must use the proper method and tools not to get detected. We’ve outlined the best Facebook spying methods above, all of which you can try for the most seamless monitoring.