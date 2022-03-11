How to hire mobile developers for your hybrid mobile app development?

Introduction

The digital world is taking a gradual shift towards mobile applications from desktop applications. Given the wider reach and more heterogeneous audience, the shift was not incidental, but a necessary one. There are various aspects that contribute to the success of mobile app development. Factors such as frameworks, platforms, ASO, and more play a major role in this triumph.

Since mobile apps have become indispensable for businesses across various industries, it is now crucial to have applications that can run across various platforms such as Windows, Android, and iOS. To achieve this cross-platform functionality, companies hire mobile developers who are adept in hybrid mobile app development.

With all of the amazing functionalities and features they provide, the introduction of hybrid mobile app frameworks caused quite a stir in the market. With the ability to generate native-like apps, hybrid app frameworks have carved a niche for themselves in recent times.

So what is hybrid mobile app development?

Hybrid app development is defined as a combination of native and web app development, hence the name. Hybrid apps are created for more than one platform, so the best cross-platform framework is required. These apps are built with web technologies such as HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. Although they are easier to build than any native app, they are not necessarily faster in performance.

Hybrid mobile app development offers various benefits such as minimum expenditure, a single code base using which you can develop apps for multiple platforms, and more. Even large corporations are choosing to outsource mobile app development to implement hybrid frameworks to keep up with the times.

And there are several frameworks that can help you get the work done. However, choosing the right one in 2021 can be a tad tedious. So, we have done our research on your behalf and selected the best hybrid app frameworks for you.

Let’s get started!

The Best Hybrid App Frameworks For App Development

The tool you choose determines the process and deliverables of software development. So, it is critical to select the right framework to develop a native-like application. We’ve compiled a list of the top five most popular frameworks for cross-platform mobile development.

React Native:

React Native is a popular mobile app framework based on JavaScript. Facebook first released this open-source framework in 2015, allowing developers to create natively-rendered mobile apps for iOS and Android using the same codebase.

Though a recent launch, the app has quickly garnered a faithful crowd of followers. React Native development forms a base for some of the world’s leading mobile applications such as Instagram, Facebook, Skype, and more.

Here are the reasons behind React Native’s global success.

A single code for Android as well as iOS that ensures efficiency in time and resources

Excellent cross-platform compatibility and adaptability.

Scope for creating robust and production-ready apps for mobile platforms.

Pros:

Saves costs with maximum code reusability

Native code rendering

Supports Node.Js

Easily detects bugs and errors

Offers Node Packet Manager (NPM) making it accessible to amateur developers as well.

Consumes less time to complete the development process

Provides several plugins to facilitate compatibility with hardware components of a device

Cons:

Doesn’t work well with apps that have a lot of screens, UI transitions, special effects, and interactions.

Poses difficulties in accessing hardware components

Flaws in navigation components.

Inadequate custom modules

Xamarin:

Xamarin is another framework for mobile app development in 2021. It is often cited as one of the most intelligent frameworks used by developers and gives tough competition to React Native. It was written using C# with improvements over Java and Objective-C.

Xamarin is very easy to set up and has a huge assembly of libraries including that of Java, C++, and Objective-C directly. It can be used to develop hybrid apps for platforms such as iOS, Android, Percent, etc. Moreover, Xamarin offers native UI controls to its apps, Mac tools for its developers and follows the principle of ‘Write Once, Run Anytime’.

Pros:

Offers Native UI features

Easy API integration

Fast GUI prototyping

Effective code sharing

Easy maintenance

Stable and continuous performance

Simple cross-platform development

Seamless connection and performance with hardware components of any device.

Comes with a fully developed ecosystem of Studio, SDKs, Test Cloud, and Insights

Cons:

Expensive when compared to other frameworks

Limited developers

Platform-specific restrictions for Android and iOS

Overhead codes prevent smooth integration

API support needs improvement

Does not support game development

Flutter:

Flutter, the latest in hybrid app development frameworks, is an open-source SDK released by Google. It is powerful, technically advanced, and viable.

The Google Fuchsia OS-designed Flutter uses a single codebase across multiple platforms. It is a complete UI SDK with its own programming language, DART, which is cited as a cross between Kotlin and Java. It offers many developer-friendly features. Such as a hot reload, component implementation without OEM widgets, and web views such as buttons, switches, dialogue boxes, tab bars, and more.

Flutter provides a platform for developers to create innovative UIs with flexible designs, as well as captivating interactions that lead to the creation of brilliant prototypes.

Industry giants such as Alibaba, Birch Finance, etc. have shifted to Flutter to create powerful, engaging hybrid apps. Many more app development companies are adopting Flutter and outsourcing mobile app development teams to develop engaging apps to increase their target audience.

Pros:

Excellent cross-platform capabilities

Rapid development and reliable performance

Offers interactive UI design and development

Backed by Google

Cons:

Limited community

Fairly new and needs time for improvements

Heavy apps

Ionic

Ionic was launched in 2013, making it one of the oldest hybrid app development frameworks available in the market. Since its inception, more than 5 million apps have been built using Ionic.

This app offers a native-like mobile experience to users. It is popular among developers for the exceptional in-built elements it provides.

Ionic is easy to learn and implement. It has a large library providing components for front-end development, user interface. Therefore allowing developers to create compelling designs and graphical representations in the apps. This is why most companies still prefer to hire mobile developers who can build hybrid apps using Ionic.

Pros:

Provides preconfigured UI elements to create compelling designs

Follows ‘Write Once, Run Anywhere’ principle

Detailed documentation of its uses

Large community

Cons:

Does not offer any support for hot-reloading

Highly dependent on plug-ins

Low on performance due to additional features

NativeScript:

NativeScript is the best hybrid mobile framework if you are looking for cross-platform apps coded in JavaScript, TypeScript, or Angular. It makes the APIs accessible to developers for both iOS and Android devices. In general, all NativeScript apps are built using JavaScript. Else Typescript, Angular, and other programming languages that transpile to javascript can also be used.

What makes NativeScript unique is that the apps created using this framework are completely native as they utilize the same APIs as used in Xcode or Android studio. Another notable feature of NativeScript is its use of reflection to handle the endpoints of native APIs. Instead of using separate binding layers between NativeScript and the mobile platform API, this framework employs reflection to gather metadata about the native platform APIs.

Pros:

Fast execution

Split custom content

Supports Vue.js.

Running and compilation like native apps

Cons:

Insufficient documentation

Too many unrealistic assumptions in examples

Misleading description of the environment.

Conclusion

Hybrid app development has gained immense popularity over the past few years. More and more companies are opting for hybrid mobile apps and choosing to hire mobile developers who can provide faster hybrid app development, easy prototyping, and a better ROI.

After all, with a hybrid model, businesses can easily build web and desktop applications and target more customers. And regular updates and faster advancements in technology have brought hybrid apps closer than ever to their native counterparts in overall look and performance.

So build your hybrid app development team now with Turing.com. Turing, with over a million developers in its AI-based deep jobs platform, is causing a stir in the technical world, as it provides developers who are well versed with the latest technology trends. Moreover, Turing company vets these developers using skill-based tests and assesses their knowledge with rigorous interviews, making these developers the right fit for your company values and goals. Hire silicon-valley caliber engineers with Turing jobs and to know more about our developers, check out Turing.com reviews!