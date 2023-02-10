How to increase sales using a call tracking system

The use of call tracking systems allows you to work with the efficiency of your business in many aspects: from analyzing the advertising source to determining the optimal number of managers in the call center. In the article, we will talk about all the data slices that you can work with using call tracking.

Analytics of advertising channels

This is the very first point that comes to mind when you mention call tracking. The more targeted and accurate your advertising campaign is, the cheaper and better leads you will be able to receive. And this is the first step to increasing sales.

Tracking advertising sources of calls allows you to get a lot of data about how your advertising works.

Based on the call tracking data, you can:

determine which advertising sources bring targeted appeals;

abandon sources that do not lead to sales;

determine the best time to launch an ad by setting at what time and on what days it is potentially convenient for customers to call you;

determine in dynamics how changes in your advertising campaigns affect the number of incoming calls;

calculate the cost of circulation from each advertising channel and scale those that bring you the cheapest, but at the same time, ready-to-buy leads.

Attracting new customers using call tracking

In addition to analytics of existing advertising campaigns, you can set up new ones in which calls will be the key action and optimization method. This will attract the audience for whom talking on the phone is a more convenient way to communicate with the company.

In addition, the collected telephone database in the call tracking system allows you to create an audience of users who have already contacted your company, as well as create a look-a-like audience.

Advertising systems allow you to set up various campaigns with call orientation and optimization. In addition, in the settings of the ads themselves, some various buttons and extensions contain a phone number so that the user can make a call without even going to the site.

Setting up pay-per-call advertising allows you to spend your advertising budget only on target users who came to you from advertising. And this will allow you not to spend your budget on users who just came to see the contents of the page, and attract only targeted applications.

Analysis of the source of transactions

Competent advertising setup and lead management process are the first steps on the way to increasing sales. Next, let’s look at how call tracking helps to process the received leads.

In addition to understanding which advertising leads to appeals, it is important to understand from which advertising these appeals are converted into sales, and which remain not closed transactions.

This requires a combination of a call tracking system, analytics, and a CRM system. This will allow:

receive detailed reports on the conversion rate from each advertising channel;

analyze the audience from advertising sources by closing speed and transaction amount;

calculate the return on advertising investment (ROMI) indicators

scale those channels that bring customers with the largest check and the lowest transaction closing speed.

Increase conversion from call to deal

The expanded functionality of some call tracking services allows you to record conversations, keep records of unanswered calls, calculate the load on managers, and much more. All these features allow you to work with the following important indicator: conversion from a call to a sale/closed transaction.

The conversation recording function helps to monitor the quality of the consultation, make recommendations for improving the conversation script and sort out controversial situations if they arise.

Accounting and control of unanswered calls allow you to minimize this indicator. In a highly competitive market, if the users do not get through to you, they will go to look for a similar product further, to your competitors. It is important to understand that the reasons for unanswered calls may be different. If most of these calls occur because all managers are busy, you need to expand the staff of the sales department.

Determining the burden on managers is a complex indicator that is estimated in several quantities. The assessment is subject to:

average talk time;

the number of unanswered and their causes;

the time at which unanswered calls appear most often;

recordings of individual manager’s conversations;

conversion rates for individual manager’s transactions.

The analysis of these indicators will determine the effectiveness of both each specialist individually and the entire sales department. Conversion rates, the size of the average check, and the closing speed of the transaction for each manager will allow you to find and eliminate bottlenecks at the request processing stage.