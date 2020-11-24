How To Install Fortnite On iPhone Using AppCake

Fortnite, one of the most popular games ever, has been removed from the iOS app store. Why? Because they opted to implement their own payment system, denying Apple of their 30% fee. But you can still play it. All you need is an unofficial app installer called AppCake, and it works without a jailbreak. Read on for more details.

How to Install AppCake:

First, using the Safari browser on your iPhone , download the AppCake app Tap Install on the popup message Type in your passcode if needed Wait for the icon to appear on your home screen, and the installation is done.

How to Trust AppCake:

The untrusted developer error that appears when you tap the app icon is Apple’s way of saying they don’t know or trust the developer – you can do this easily:

Open Settings > General and go to Profiles Tap the AppCake profile Tap on Trust and close settings

Now you can use AppCake to Install Fortnite

How to Install Fortnite:

Launch AppCake from your home screen Use the Safari browser to download the Fortnite IPA ( unfortunately, we are unable to provide you with the link, but you can find it yourself easily on the web ). What is an ipa? Send the file to AppCake Open AppCake and go to downloads Tap the IPA file and wait for it to be signed and installed

Be aware that you may need to follow the steps above to fix an untrusted developer error when you try to use Fortnite

AppCake Features

AppCake provides lots of cool features, including:

Thousands of unofficial apps and games

No irritating ads

User-friendly

Easy installation with an Enterprise Developers Profile

Option for faster downloads using Torrents

How to Delete AppCake or Fortnite

If you want to remove Fortnite or AppCake from your device, it’s simple enough to do; just pick one of these methods:

Method 1: Delete the Icon

On your home screen, find and long-press on the Fortnite or AppCake icon Wait until it starts shaking and tap on the small cross in the top corner Tap Delete on the popup message

Method 2: Delete the Profile

Open Settings>General>Profiles Find and tap the profile you want to delete Tap Delete Profile and close Settings

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AppCake?

It is an alternative app store for iOS users, offering the ability to install and sign IPA files and .deb files that Apple has banned or will not allow into the store. It is easy to use and offers two options – a choice of pre-installed apps or the ability to download and sign IPA files using the Safari browser. AppCake used to be a jailbreak tweak, only available via Cydia, but now it can be downloaded on both jailbroken and non-jailbroken devices.

Is it Safe?

Yes. You are not jailbreaking, nor are you using your Apple ID to install it, so your usage is safe. It will not affect your device, system, or any other apps you run, nor will it compromise your privacy and data.

Is My Warranty Safe?

Yes, for the reasons above. No jailbreak means you are not breaking the law in Apple’s eyes, and you are not compromising your device security. If you are unsure and you have to take your iPhone or iPad into an Apple store, just delete it and reinstall it at a later time.

Do I Need to Jailbreak to Install AppCake?

No. Simply follow the installation steps from above to download the configuration profile onto your device – no need to jailbreak, no special permissions needed.

Can I Install it on Android?

No. AppCake is an iOS-only app store, and there are no plans to provide an Android version. If you see links on the internet claiming to be the APK version, they are fake.

Is it compatible with iOS 13?

Yes, the app has full compatibility with iOS 13, and we expect an update in the near future to bring it up to iOS 14.

Why Did Apple Ban Fortnite From Their Store?

Despite being one of the most popular apps ever released, Apple took the decision to ban Fortnite from the official app store after the developers, Epic Games, opted to implement a payment system that bypassed Apple’s, denying the Cupertino company their 30% fee. This is an escalation of a long-standing feud between Apple and Epic Games, and, as usual in these types of feuds, it is the customer that suffers.

You don’t need to miss out on playing Fortnite on your iOS device. Until and unless Epic Games are successful in getting the game reinstated, you can simply download AppCake and then download Fortnite. And, of course, with AppCake, you get thousands of other games and apps to choose from too. So download it today and get back to playing your favorite battle game.