How to Make a Custom Instagram Filter for Businesses

Instagram has already won the position of one of the most popular social media platforms. Users can share their photos and videos in their feeds, add hashtags to their content, create reels and stories, advertise their products and services, and do a bunch of other engaging and useful things.

In 2022, the fact that every self-respecting business owner should have their company’s Instagram account is evident. This is a perfect platform to gain loyal followers and promote a company. Plus, Instagram offers creating custom AR filters which can take your interaction with users to a whole new level.

Right now, the technological world has made a big breakthrough, and you can add React Native camera filters to your app or create any AR filter to your liking in a snap simply by downloading the right SDKs. But in 2017, when the very first Instagram AR filters appeared, people did not have such a chance at all. And only 2 years later, in 2019, Meta released Spark AR Studio, a unique tool and playground for creators to build their own Facebook and Instagram AR filters. That was when Instagram users were given a chance to gain innovative AR experience and show their utmost creativity. Even if you have no technical background, you can use Spark AR to create your own AR filters.

Brief Instruction On How to Work With Spark AR

First and foremost, you’d better get familiar with the platform’s tutorials to discover the available AR possibilities. After that, feel free to download and install Spark AR Studio to explore the program’s interface. As soon as the installation process is complete, you can start creating your project. First, you should upload or select a 3D object from the Spark AR Studio gallery. And here is where the magical experiment begins! This is when you can see how the object moves in space and interacts with the surrounding environment. You can also modify the shade and lighting of the object, create sound effects, add 3D animations, decide through which camera your filter will be seen (front or rear), etc.

After that, you may think that your AR filter is ready for publishing. However, it is better to send out a test file to Instagram or Facebook for them to get a preview on your filter performance. And only after this procedure, you should move further and publish it. Meta will verify your filter to make sure it corresponds to all Spark AR’s policies and guidelines. The process can take up several days. As soon as your filter is reviewed, people can start using it, popularizing your brand. Plus, you can check your filter’s statistics by going to the Insights in Spark AR Hub. Here, you can find pieces of useful info. For example, you can see the number of times Instagram users applied your filter and the number of times they shared your filter in their stories.

However, the filters made using Spark AR may be shared and used only on Instagram and Facebook. But what if you want to create AR filters for other platforms or even create your own filter app? This is where Banuba’s software will come to help.

Why Choose Banuba to Create AR Filters for Your Brand

Banuba has numerous products to offer, but their Face AR SDK and Video Editor SDK are of particular interest for us regarding this topic. If you need clip-making functions with Instagram filters, Banuba’s Video Editor SDK is what you need. It will turn your app into a fully-functional video editor that will allow you to explore its extensive collection of filters and effects. Plus, its powerful video editing tools will leave no content creator indifferent.

As for Banuba’s Face AR SDK, it will cover your back in all other cases. It offers more than 1000 pre-made AR effects, a virtual try-on solution, avatars, LUTs, etc. With the help of this SDK, you can create custom AR filters instantly, significantly reducing the time-to-market. As a result, you will receive high-quality AR filters that are equal or even better that the ones of TikTok, Instagram, or Snapchat. So, empowering the next generation of content creators with AR filters and real-time facial animation will be as easy as a breeze with Banuba’s Face AR SDK.

Both SDKs offer a 14-day free trial when you have a chance to test the software inside out. As soon as the trial period is over, the future price depends entirely on the amount of features, platforms, and users you need. In addition, the SDKs work both offline and online and consumes minimal battery power. Plus, they support iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Unity, and HTML5.

As proof of the greatness of Banuba’s products, the list of companies and brands that use their technology is huge: Samsung, Gucci, Vidyo, MNFST, Mental Growth, Mylos, and others. So, feel free to join the list of happy users of Banuba’s software.