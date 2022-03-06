How To Make Great Technology PowerPoint Presentations Fast

If you need to make a PowerPoint presentation about technology for work or study, you may find yourself at the head of a more daunting task than simply preparing slides. Technology is a rapidly evolving phenomenon and hard to keep up with even if you work in the industry. When making technology-related presentations, you need to go above and beyond to impress. If your presentation fails to enthrall and enchant the audience, you could find your ideas falling on deaf ears. Here are a few ways to make great technology PowerPoint presentations in a short time.

A Futuristic Approach

Most people are interested in an approach or concept that involves the future, especially in terms of convenience, advancement, and overall betterment. In your presentation focus on how your idea makes the future better for someone or for the current state of things. The specifics of this will of course depend on your idea or prototype but a futuristic way of looking at it, makes the audience immediately grasp what its implications could be.

Eye-Catching Trends

Include macro and global trends in your technology presentation, showing where your ideas and concepts fall within a larger framework. Many presentations are effective because they are indicative of the times and the trends people are keen on following. Furthermore, if your presentation pays attention to current trends, it might be more understandable and engaging for the audience.

A Balance Of Written And Visual

While the written text and content of your presentation are immensely important you also need to add ample visual multimedia like graphics, video clips, images, 3D images and diagrams, and statistical diagrams. It is very effective to use well-crafted visuals and then explain your points verbally and for that, you may consider having a teleprompter or even flashcards so that the audience is not having to read a lot of written text.

Examples Of Technology Presentation Slides

Technology presentations are very much about fitting design elements as well as visual finesse. Consider using designer templates or PowerPoint timeline templates to showcase various concepts. You can make a slide with graphical elements to show team members, product mockups as well as image-based slides that have pop-up boxes of information. Choosing a color scheme to follow throughout the presentation can also help in making it more cohesive and memorable.

Sales Forecasting And Pricing Strategy

Whether you are presenting to the CEO of your organization or to venture capitalists, you need to show the financial side of things. If you have been unclear regarding the development costs of your technological product, the forecasted sales figures, or an approximate pricing strategy, you may lose interest from the audience. Use graphical diagrams and 3D icons to show financial information and figures. In some cases, you may find that keeping certain slides simpler pays off as it gives the viewer time to digest the figures and to ascertain in their minds how viable the product or idea is from a financial standpoint.