How to Make Twitch Overlays for Your Channel

In this article, we will show you how to make Twitch overlays with and without Photoshop. Twitch is a live streaming platform that offers gamers the opportunity to have their gameplay broadcasted on their channel for others to watch. Twitch overlays are graphics that go over your video feed of yourself playing a game. They can be used in different ways. Whether it’s showing off who you are or what your channel is about, there’s always a use for Twitch overlays. Let’s get the hang of overlays for Twitch and their purpose.

What Is a Twitch Overlay?

An overlay is graphical content that can either be shown above or below the Twitch player window while you’re broadcasting. This could include anything from text to images. These include logos or avatars depending on what they need it for. Twitch overlays can either be made in Photoshop or with Twitch overlay templates to ease your work.

Why Do You Need a Twitch Overlay?

The most common use for Twitch overlay templates is to add an intro and outro. It’s important to make these stand out from the rest of your custom Twitch overlays. So they get the viewer’s attention when it pops up after connecting their accounts through Twitch.

In some cases, streamers will also describe themselves while streaming on Twitch by adding text over video footage that briefly describes who they are. This lets them introduce themselves before getting into games if there isn’t going to be any music playing at the beginning.

Twitch overlays are also used for advertisements and giveaways to help viewers know what the streamer is doing next. Especially if it’s a long-term event like charity events or marathon streams.

How to Make Twitch Overlays In Photoshop

The simplest way of creating Twitch overlay templates would be using Photoshop. Since almost everyone has this program at home by now. It may seem complicated but with our step-by-step guide, you can create one yourself in less than ten minutes. Let’s take a look at how we do it:

First off, open up Photoshop and go to “File” > “New”. Set out an appropriate frame size (typically 1920×1080) as well as pixel ratio for Twitch streaming – 16:11.

Once you’ve set up the frame size, click on “File” > “Save for Web & Devices”. A new window will open with the Twitch logo and different settings. Go to presets menu (top right) and select the Twitch logo that matches your stream resolution – in our case it’s 1920x1080p. Now adjust other Twitch overlay properties like Quality or Colors according to your preferences. Once you’re done customizing all Twitch overlay options save it as a PNG file format by clicking the Save button on the top left corner of the screen.

How to Make a Twitch Overlay with no Photoshop

If you don’t want to create Twitch overlays on your own, there are plenty of Twitch overlay creators which will help you get started. A few examples include Overlay Studio, StreamPro, or GameWisp Designer.

Once saved in PNG format, upload the new Twitch layout image onto the Twitch page via Dashboard > Settings & Appearance > Manage Channel Sections. Then click the Edit button next to the “Channel Art” section. Make sure that no other images have been uploaded before uploading a fresh custom twitch design.

When inputting your unique channel art, go for an eye-catching option so both old viewers, as well as potential newcomers, remember who’s streaming at what time. Use action shots that show you in the middle of exciting gameplay or, alternatively, a photo that expresses your personality and Twitch branding.

Conclusion

This article reveals the process of how to make a Twitch overlay for your channel. Creating an overlay is relatively easy to do and can be done in less than 5 minutes with just a few clicks. Before you start, think about what kind of overlay you want to make up. All the common types are explained above. Check our useful tips to make Twitch overlays like a pro.