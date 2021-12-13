How To outrank Competitor Videos on YouTube

With millions of content competing for a spot on google pages, it may be challenging to grow your YouTube channel if you don’t understand the ropes. Just like other social media platforms, YouTube is likely to show your videos to more people if they generate tonnes of views.

Commanding an estimated 1.86 Billion active users by 2021, YouTube has emerged as one of the most powerful social networks Worldwide. Closely rivalling the world’s most popular video streaming platform Netflix, YouTube has more than doubled the number of people consuming video content over the years.

The good news is that many brands now leverage YouTube features to tell their story. This has become a perfect way of generating quality leads and improving Return on investment (ROI). The main huddle among many entrepreneurs is how to stay on top of the game. Whether you are an established brand or a startup, you need the right strategy to grow your YouTube channel.

While you can buy YouTube views to ignite the growth of your channel, you need to not only share your videos across various platforms but also encourage people to comment, subscribe, and like your videos.

In this article, we share helpful tips on how to outperform your competitor’s videos on YouTube.

#1. Video engagement

Aside from audience retention, YouTube ranking depends on how people engage with your content. The more people interact with your video the higher the chances of getting a top spot on google pages. To fuel engagement, encourage people to subscribe, like, share, and comment on your videos.

If more people engage, YouTube will see your videos as relevant and rank them higher. It is, therefore, necessary to not only share your videos across social media platforms but also encourage people to like, comment, and subscribe.

Additionally, the best way you can outrank your competitors is by creating videos that people would want to watch. That way, you not only stand a chance to attract more subscribers but also increase likes and views which are ideal in YouTubes ranking factors.

#2. Audience retention

According to YouTubes ranking factors, videos that have long view rates are likely to rank higher since it signals that your content is relevant. To improve retention, ensure that your video is centred on the topic from the beginning to the end.

Alternatively, you can include an incentive to keep subscribers glued to your video to the end.

#3. Leverage the use of Tags

A YouTube tag is a perfect way of helping people understand what your video is all about. When adding tags to your videos, you have to include your target keyword. To further help YouTube understand what your video is all about, you should include your keyword across the tags in your videos.

Tags are critical in optimising your video for the search engines. You should therefore include tags in all your videos.

#4. Include a Keyword in your Video Description

Besides including a keyword in your video title, ensure the keyword appears across the description. In this case, you must make it easy for people to understand what your video is all about by simply reading the description.

#5. Include a Keyword in the Video Title

Including your target keyword on your video title is a great way of optimising your video for the search engines. Typically, YouTube reads left to right. It is against this backdrop that you should include your keyword on the far left of your video.

#6. Include a target keyword in your video

To improve video ranking on the search engine, you should optimise your video based on your target keyword or phrase. In this case, you should include the keyword on the title, tags, description, and video content.

Generally, YouTube transcribes every video on the platform. Using the right keywords will make it easy for the social platform to understand what your video is all about.

#7. Focus on Search engine optimization (SEO)

Just like other types of content, SEO plays a great role in improving search engine ranking. YouTube’s algorithm decides which videos show up based on various ranking factors.

Share your videos across social media platforms to

With many brands turning to YouTube to promote their brand, you have to invest in a growth strategy to outwit your rivals. This is only possible if you buy YouTube views. That 1way, you not only improve your growth potential but also have an edge over your competitors.

#8. Competitor Research

It may not be easy to outwit your competitor if you do not understand what they are doing. Before diving into the content creation industry, you should strive to get to know who your immediate competitors are. This will enable you to come up with a robust strategy aimed at outranking their video content.

In fact the real secret behind success in the content industry is analysing the competitor. Here are some of the key questions that you need to ask yourself.

Which keywords are they ranking on?

Where do they get backlinks?

Which hashtags are they using?

What types of videos are they producing?

Considering the current state of SEO which revolves around brand visibility and users, it is possible to improve search engine ranking by using the right keywords on your videos.

#9. Add content types ignored by competitors

As a content creator, your goal should mainly focus on how you can rank higher on google pages. That will not only open new opportunities for your brand but also boost your portfolio. The more people engage, like, share, and comment on your videos the higher the chances of attracting more subscribers.

To outperform your competitors, try to roll out a type of content that may have been bypassed by your competitors. Such may include infographics on videos to help improve visual appeal. It is in no doubt that interactive content converts better than static. This renders it one of the most powerful content strategies out there.

The bottom line is that if your competitor mainly focuses on producing video content, you should try to blend both videos and images in your content strategy to improve visual appeal.

Even though written content appeals to search engines, embedding video content in your blog posts and other types of content is a great way of helping the target audience memorise your brand. In the long run, you are likely to build a stronger brand portfolio than your immediate competitors.

Conclusion

If you don’t understand how to outrank competitor videos on YouTube, you should start by collecting consumer data. This will not only show you the type of videos preferred by the target audience but also the websites, topics, and content they are engaging with.

That way, you will be able to collect helpful information that will enable you to create videos that resonate with that target audience. As a consequence, your videos are likely to get tonnes of views and subscribers which is ideal in outwitting your competitors.

To outrank your competitors, you have to rethink how you can optimise your YouTube channel. As a consequence, you are likely to attract more subscribers and stamp your authority regardless of facing stiff competition from other content creators. All this trickles down to how relevant your video content is to your target market.