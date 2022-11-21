How to Pick a Mobile Phone for Trading Crypto

Trading cryptocurrencies through mobile is very common these days and new phones are better at performing trades more efficiently than ever. You have to know which phone to pick, however, as you could end up losing money because of a lost connection or delays. You also have to think about things like security and make sure that you pick a phone that will allow you to multitask between platforms, websites, and applications easily. Let’s take a look at how you can pick a mobile phone for crypto trading.

Pick the OS

You can choose to pick either a Windows phone, an Android phone, or an iOS powered device. Android phones are considered better for trading because most crypto trading platforms were made with Androids in mind. You can expect to see versions of most trading platforms for iOS, but they will usually not be as efficient as Android ones, and updates may take more time to be rolled out. So, consider this when looking at operating systems.

Powerful RAM

If you want to be able to read prices in real-time from places like okx.com while performing trades, then you have to make sure that the phone you pick has sufficient RAM to multitask effectively. Here, you should get at least 4GB, though we would suggest you look for something around the 8GB mark just to make sure.

Screen Resolution and Viewing Angles

A lot of people don’t really pay lots of attention to viewing angles or resolution when they pick phones for trading, but these things can have a much bigger impact on your trading than you think.

If you pick a phone that has poor resolution, then you might not be able to read charts as accurately. You might have to constantly zoom in and out and could end up missing trades as a result. You also never know in which conditions you will be trading. This is why you need to get something with either an AMOLED or a top-quality IPS LCD display with at least a 1080p resolution that can be viewed from virtually any angle.

Battery Life

Battery life is another thing that many people strangely overlook when picking a phone for trading. But if you’re someone who likes to trade all day and you’re constantly on the road, you need to get a phone that will allow you to trade for hours without having to be charged or plugged in.

Trading platforms can use a lot of energy, especially if you’re very active and like to switch between applications. This is why you need to get a phone with a phone that has at least a 3500 mAh capacity.

Conclusion

These are some of the things you should be looking for when looking for a phone that will allow you to make quick trades on crypto exchanges accurately and efficiently. It would be a good idea to look at a wide variety of models and read as many reviews on these models before you pick one.