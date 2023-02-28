How to Play Solitaire On Apple’s Safari Web Browser

The computer game Solitaire became a major hit after being included on Windows 3.0 in 1990, but the good news is that you don’t have to have a Microsoft computer to play.

Apple fans, rejoice! You can play Solitaire on Apple’s Safari web browser. Read on to learn how to play solitaire and discover how to find it on the Safari app.

What Is Solitaire?

Solitaire, also known as patience or cabale in some parts of the world, is a one-person game that dates back to the late 1800s. In fact, the Charles Dickens character Magwitch played solitaire in 1861’s Great Expectations, over 120 years before Microsoft breathed new life into the game.

Since that time, it has taken many additional forms – notably as a computer game, then an internet game and most recently as an app you can play on your phone.

How To Play Solitaire

According to Online Solitaire, the aim of the game is to sort a full pack of cards into the four suit piles called foundations or houses, which are spades, diamonds, hearts and clubs. The player is trying to get the cards in order from ace to king, through two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, jack, and queen. Solitaire involves a standard deck of 54 cards, but with the two joker cards removed from the pack.

28 of the 52 cards in play are dealt into seven columns. From left to right, each pile gets larger starting with one card in the first column, then two, then three, then four, and so on. In column number seven there should be seven cards.

All cards will be closed, except the card at the bottom of each column which is turned facing upwards. At the top left of your solitaire game, the remaining 24 cards sit in a pile. Upturned cards can move between the columns in an attempt to successfully complete your four foundations.

You can take a card from the top left pile when you get stuck and use it if you can. If not, take another and keep doing so until you can play.

Once you have all the cards required to form a house, it’ll become a foundation in the top right or center of the screen. You win the game once you’ve formed all four house piles. The joy of playing solitaire online is that you can simply hit the reset button and restart the game, guaranteeing endless amounts of fun.

How To Play Solitaire on Apple’s Safari Web Browser

We’ve come a long way since 1990, and the invention of the World Wide Web has brought solitaire to the masses. To find a game of Solitaire online, simply open up your Safari app and search for solitaire on a search engine. Once you find a solitaire game you love, don’t forget to bookmark it so you can easily find it again.