How to Record a Zoom meeting

Zoom Meetings is a software that is used by most organizations, schools, colleges, etc. to conduct corporate meetings or classes online. For future reference, users may want to record the Zoom meeting while it is going on, but this is possible only if the host or organizer approves it. Using the EaseUS RecExperts Simple & Smart Screen Recorder, you can easily capture the Zoom meeting or any other videos, tutorials, games, etc on your system's screen.

1. EaseUS RecExperts Screen Recorder

EaseUS RecExperts

The screen recording tool by EaseUS RecExperts is an application designed for capturing the screen of your system while any Zoom meeting, games, YouTube, or other video calls are going on. This works perfectly well on Windows and Mac systems.

Here are the steps which explain how users can capture the screen very easily using the EaseUS RecExperts Screen Recorder.

Step 1: Visit the EaseUS RecExperts Screen Recorder webpage and download and install the software on your system.

Step 2: Launch the software on your system.

Step 3: Once the EaseUS Screen Recorder application is open, select the Full Screen option.

Step 4: Ensure the Mic & system option is selected at the bottom, and then click REC on the right side of the software.

Step 5: This starts recording the screen instantly.

Pros:

The software is easily used by beginners.

Not only full screen, but the users can also capture the specific part of the screen.

This captures Audio (Microphone and background sounds) also along with the Video captured from the screen.

There is a feature to record the webcam video and audio while the user is on a video call.

It allows gamers to capture the gaming moments in a 4K UHD high resolution.

The users can save the captured screen videos in different formats they like and can directly share them on other platforms like YouTube, etc.

This software has a different set of tools for editing the captured videos which include background noise removal features.

2. Windows’s Built-In Screen Recording Tool

Microsoft introduced a screen recording tool with the release of Windows 10 in the year 2019. This recording tool is a part of the Xbox game bar in Windows 10 and 11. This allows the users to capture the screen while playing any games, videos, or Zoom meetings. Using this for screen recording is quite easy in reality. Follow the steps on how to use it.

Step 1: First of all, you need to open the application that you want to record like YouTube, Games, or Zoom meetings.

Step 2: After that, press the Windows + Alt + R keys together on your keyboard.

Step 3: This will start recording the application you have highlighted.

Step 4: If you want to stop recording the application, again press the Windows + Alt + R keys together.

Step 5: It will automatically get saved in the default location set in the Xbox Game Bar tool app.

Pros:

It is very easy to use for beginners.

There is no need to install the application on the system since this is a built-in tool in Windows 10 and 11.

Cons:

This does not capture or record the full screen.

There is a time limit to record the screen and it is about only 2 hours.

This can record only one selected application window at a time.

This screen recording tool is highly unstable and it can crash at any point in time as reported by lots of users.

Since this cannot capture full screen, gamers will not be able to capture the game while playing if it is full screen.

There are no good editing tools.

3. OBS Studio Screen Recording Software

OBS Studio is an open-source screen recording and live-streaming application that runs on both Windows and Mac systems. This effectively captures the audio and video of any application that runs on the system. This records the full screen as well. It can be used to live-stream on YouTube. Here are some of the steps on how to use OBS Studio on your system.

Step 1: First of all, download and install the OBS Studio software depending on your operating system.

Step 2: After installing it, launch the OBS Studio on your system.

Step 3: Now click the Start Recording on the bottom right side of the application window.

Step 4: This starts recording the screen immediately.

Step 5: Once done, you can stop recording the screen by clicking Stop Recording once.

Pros:

OBS Studio captures full screen while playing any videos, tutorials, games, etc.

Scene transitions and multiple scene sources can be used to capture the screen.

Cons:

If any user wants to change the application language, it needs an app restart.

This application looks quite complicated and complex even for intermediate users.

When OBS Studio is running, it slows down the system performance as it consumes a high CPU.

This piece of software is also quite unstable and crashes at unexpected times.

In this article, we have explained the different types of screen recording applications that are available in the market currently.