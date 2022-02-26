Firestick is a portable streaming device developed by Amazon, this device went popular real quick since the very first day of its launch. I am also a fire tv user and I have been using this amazing Firestick by Amazon for 3 years. And till now I haven’t faced any major problem with this device.

Today I will be showing you how to reset your firestick to its factory setting. There could be thousands of reasons why you want to do it, however, the very common reason behind resetting your firestick to the factory is to solve the lagging problem. It is quite normal to face lagging or buffering problems on firestick after using the device for like a year or so and this can happen because of several reasons.

If you want to make your firestick device faster and newer than before then I highly suggest you reset the firestick to factory settings. It is very easy to reset a firestick and anyone can do it, there is no technical knowledge required. But before I tell you how to do it, I want you to read the disclaimer below.

An important thing to consider before resetting firestick

If you have made up your mind to reset your firestick device to its default or factory setting then keep one thing in mind that every data, app, etc will be permanently deleted from the firestick while performing a factory reset on the firestick. So it is highly recommended that you backup your important data, files, or apps before performing the factory reset on firestick. We won’t be responsible for any data loss in this process.

How to Reset Firestick to Factory Settings – Simple Steps

So, below I have written the steps to reset your firestick to default settings, please read all the steps carefully.

First thing first, turn on your firestick device.

Now when the firestick is turned on, you need to click on the Settings.

After that you will see different options, now all you need to do is click on “My Fire TV”.

Scroll down to the last option that is “Reset to Factory Defaults”.

Click on it.

Now confirm your choice and wait.

Firestick will now perform a complete factory reset, this will hardly take a few minutes.

After the firestick is done resetting, you need to set it up from scratch just like you did at the time of purchasing it. You need to again pair your fire tv remote, select your network, etc. You need to even connect your Amazon account again, so setting up again will take 5 minutes or so.

Once everything is done you will be able to use your firestick again, and I am damn sure that after resetting your firestick you will see a significant increase in performance. You can now re-install all your old apps from the Amazon app store.

So, It’s all done now, if you have any issues or queries then do ask by dropping a comment down below, our team will try to help you out.