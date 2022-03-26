How to Run a Manufacturing Business All from Your iPhone

Assuming you have a running manufacturing business, there are ways you can use your iPhone to manage the business. This includes tracking and communicating with employees, monitoring production, and keeping up-to-date inventory levels.

1. Tracking and Communicating with Employees

Various apps allow you to track employee attendance, timesheets, and performance. For communication purposes, Slack or Microsoft Teams can be used to keep everyone on the same page.

2. Monitoring Production

If you want to monitor your production line in real-time, various apps offer this capability. Some of these include InVision Studio, Notion, and Airtable. These apps allow you to see how your production is going, identify bottlenecks, and make corrections as necessary.

3. Keeping Inventory Levels Up-to-Date

One of the major challenges of running a manufacturing business is keeping track of inventory levels. This is especially true if you have a large inventory that changes frequently. Various apps can help you with this, such as Katana, SKUcloud, and StitchLabs. These apps allow you to track inventory levels in real-time to make informed decisions about what to produce and when to produce it.

The Bottom Line

The explosion of apps created for managing manufacturing businesses has been a huge component in the developed and global expansion of the manufacturing industry. It’s been dubbed Industry 4.0 because it has completely reshaped how operations are organized. Mobile apps have played a huge part in helping small family businesses and even large corporations in adapting to this new reality.

Mobile devices being used in the workplace have increased exponentially in recent years. There are now more than 3 billion active smartphone users worldwide. This trend is only going to continue as the price of smartphones continues to drop and the capabilities of these devices continue to increase.

This increase in the use of mobile devices has led to a corresponding increase in the development of mobile apps. More than 2 million apps are available on the two major app stores (Apple’s App Store and Google Play). This number is only going to continue to grow as more and more businesses realize the potential of these apps.