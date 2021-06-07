How To Run IOS Apps and Games on PC

Let’s admit; there are times when we all have wanted to run iOS apps on PC. Running Android apps on PC is pretty easy as many Android emulators are available for Windows 10 & Mac. However, things become challenging when you try to run iOS apps on a PC. It is because there’s a shortage of full-fledged iOS emulators for PC.

It’s not that iOS emulators don’t exist, but most of them can’t emulate iOS apps or games. So we suggest you look at the best iOS emulators that can help you run iPhone apps and games easily. You can test ios apps on any platform and get real-time experience in the ios environment.

Steps to Run iOS apps on PC

So, if you are interested in running iOS apps on PC, you are reading the right guide. Below, we have shared a step-by-step guide on how to run iOS games on PC.

Using Adobe Air Application

Well, Adobe Air mirrors iPhone’s GUI in Windows, allowing you to test iOS apps on PC. It’s meant for testing purposes only, so don’t expect any gaming features with Adobe Air.

First of all, download & install Adobe Air on your computer.

Next, start the Command prompt as an administrator.

On the command prompt, enter the command –

“C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Adobe AIR\Versions\1.0\Adobe AIR Application Installer.exe” -ignoreExpiredCertificateTimestamp

Once done, install the Air iPhone emulator. You can get the Air iPhone Emulator’s installation file from the download websites.

That’s it! Now you will be able to use the Air iPhone emulator on a PC. This is how you can run iOS apps on a PC. I hope this article helped you! Please share it with your friends also. If you have any doubts related to this, let us know in the comment box below.