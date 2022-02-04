How to see someone’s location on iPhone?

Knowing how to use a phone tracker might seem like a useless skill. Until you need it.

It also might seem like a breach of someone’s privacy, but in the age of the internet, the need to protect yourself and your family members is ever-growing.

Therefore, we will explore some of the best location apps and learn how to spy on iPhone with Eyezy.

Why You Should Know How to Track a Phone?

The reasons for wanting to track someone’s (or even your own) phone are numerous.

As we said, in the age of the internet, both online and offline dangers are behind every corner, and so knowing how to track someone’s location with phone number can come in handy.

Here are some of the reasons why you might need a GPS app for Android, iPhone, or any other type of smartphone:

· If “I lost my iPhone” is something you often say, and your device contains sensitive information

· You want to check if you misplaced your phone or if it was stolen

· If you want to check up on your kids and if they skip class or not

· If your children are secretive about where they hang out and who they hang out with

· You want to check your partner’s location if you suspect they are acting strange

· You want to check on your parents or elderly relatives and know where they are at all times

As you can see, some of these problems are pretty serious, and knowing how to track a cell phone location by number can help ease your mind and, in some cases, protect your loved ones.

Methods We Tested and Approved

Now that you know the “why,” it is time to learn the “how” of tracking devices. We have dedicated our time to doing thorough research, and below, you will find the best methods we’ve discovered.

1. With the use of Eyezy

Eyezy is another way to track someone’s phone.

This app is easy to install and start using, and it works in the background, unnoticed, so if you need to track someone in secret, this might be a perfect solution.

Eyezy – GPS tracker will help you locate the phone very precisely, and you will also have insight into the phone owner’s messages, contacts, call log, media folder, Wi-Fi networks they’ve been connected to, and much more. You will also be able to access their social media accounts and check if anything sketchy is going on there.

Eyezy can serve as a GPS app for Android and iOS, so no matter the device they are using, you’re covered.

This might be a good monitoring app to use to check up on your child, especially if they are a secretive teenager, and they stopped sharing anything with you.

3. With the use of Localize.mobi

Another solution that we can recommend is Locazile.mobi. With the help of Localize – trace mobile number without previous installation of the app on the target phone. If you are wondering how to track a phone number , this is the right app for you.

It also works with both Android and iOS devices, even older phones, so you basically don’t need to know what phone your target is using to start tracking their location.

All you need to do is enter the phone number you want to locate and the message you want them to see, and then Localize sends them a text message with a tracking link. When they click on it, they’re yours.

You can also use it to track a lost or a stolen phone but know that the phone you’re trying to track has to have a Wi-Fi connection and a SIM card.

4. With the use of the pre-installed app Find My

The first method we suggest is free and pre-installed on your iPhone.

It might not be a phone number tracker, but it can help you find a phone all the same.

If you’re looking to find your lost phone or you and your child/parent/spouse want to share your location with each other, you can use Find My option.

To set it up, follow the steps below:

1. Open Settings

2. Open iCloud – Family Sharing – Location Sharing – Invite Family Member

When this is all set, make sure that Find My iPhone option is on, and you will be able to see the location of the other phone.

If this is not an option, you can use the other person’s credentials to log into their iCloud, link your phones and track their location if needed.

5. With the use of WhatsApp

If you want to know how to hack WhatsApp location, you might not find the answer you seek here.

Finding someone’s location through WhatsApp will have to be voluntary on the other person’s side as sharing live location has to be enabled by the owner of the phone.

But if you, for example, have an agreement with your spouse to share each other’s location, this is how you do it.

1. Go to your settings – Find Apps and Notifications – Advanced – App permissions – Location, and then turn on location for WhatsApp

2. Open a chat with a person with whom you want to share your location

3. In Attach button, find Location and Share live location

4. Send

This WhatsApp feature is end-to-end encrypted, and only the person who shared their location and the one with whom the location is shared can see it. This option is suitable not only for iPhone location tracking but also for tracing other types of smartphones.

Conclusion

To conclude, if you need to spy on iPhone with just the number – Localize.mobi might be your thing, if you need a bit more, Eyezy is the app to go with, and if you need some free solutions, you can try using pre-installed apps for that purpose.

We hope that we’ve helped you learn how to ping a phone, therefore, protect your family and yourself if the time comes.