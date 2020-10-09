How to Select Multiple Photos on Your Mac?

Every Mac comes with the Photos app that makes picturing life easier. From this app, it’s possible to create photo albums for your pictures and sort them according to occasions or date taken. You can also view the pictures at once using the slideshow feature. Because these actions are easy to use most users seem to not experience any challenges.

The frequently asked question is “How do I select multiple photos on Mac?” Most people how want to save some time during working employee monitoring session to select multiple photos, for example, to export and post on Instagram. But they can only select one photo or alternatively choose all photos in a moments group.

One quick solution is to press Shift or CMD, but it doesn’t seem to always work. Outlined below are methods that will not only teach you to select multiple photos but also give you the option to select photos to delete.

The Advanced Method

Switch on your Mac and enter your password to start using the system. Locate the Photos app. Next, follow these steps:

Click Photos to open these three options: Albums, Slideshow, and Select. Click Select and move the cursor to pick the photos you want (multiple photos). After selecting, you will be presented with four options: Forward, Recycle Bin to Delete, Add to (to create or add to an existing button) and, the Cancel option which unselects the selected photos. Choose the Forward option to see your available options for sending photos. Your options include: AirDrop, Mail, Add to Notes, iMessenger, Copy, Save to Files, Social Media, or Duplicate and Print. From here, you can also export multiple photos to any of your social media accounts (e.g. Facebook) and upload them all at once.

If you want to delete multiple pictures at once in your iCloud Photo Library, select multiple photos and tap the Send to the Recycle Bin option. Your selected photos will then be deleted.

The Quick and Easy Method

Alternatively, you can choose to select all or select multiple photos using a simpler method. To select multiple items from your Photos app:

Click on a photo to add it to your selection. Command-click to add more photos to your selection. To make it a multiple photo selection, click on the first photo, then hold the Shift key. Drag to click on the last. All the photos within that range will be selected.

Use this method if your multiple selection photos are all in a successive order and you want to include them in the selection. The latter is more time saving and effective than the first method which is ideally for a non-contiguous multiple photo selection.