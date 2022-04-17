How to Significantly Raise Your Instagram Engagement Rate Using Basis Statistics and Platform Benefits

In modern strategies for growth on Instagram engagement rate often takes the first place. That is because today, IG feeds are dynamic, and posts appear not chronologically, but according to the actions and preferences of a user. The obvious conclusion: engagement produces more engagement. This is why it is incredibly important to raise your engagement rating and keep it stable. Of course, engagement on your pictures will begin to grow fast with Insta likes for a cheap price, but unfortunately, simply infusing purchased stats in your account is not enough. To make a high-quality progress indeed, you need to develop a multi-component strategy that will include the most effective tools.

Stories And All They Have To Offer

Stories turned out to be a true power of Instagram blogging. This form of vanishing content is practically an endless source of engagement, and it is vital to know what you use for your growth. Here are the top ideas for raising the level of engagement using stories:

Ask questions. Calling for an opinion always triggers activity, so try to choose the most actual topics. This is also a great way to collect the information for audience research.

Play games. There are various methods to entertain your followers with stickers. You can do contests or lotteries using different kinds of stickers, like yes/no or quizzes.

Hide-and-seek with emoji. A good way to make users watch your content more attentively, tapping the finger to hold the story.

Let your followers ask questions too. They want to get to know you, and having their questions answered, will increase their loyalty to you.

Pro tip: The question box sticker is probably the one that brings the highest engagement of them all. But don’t overload your feed with it. Doing the same thing all the time is boring even for the most loyal followers.

Go For Memes

Creating and sharing memes is another sure way to gain Instagram engagement up to the sky. The secret is that your audience has to relate to the meme, so they would want to repost it and give likes. Hence, you have put a lot of creativity into your memes. Of course, you should use jokes that already exist too, if you feel it fits well into your niche.

Also, you should encourage your audience to create and share relatable memes too. User-generated content will light up your engagement rate and improve your relationship with the public too.

Make Content Worth Saving

Along with likes, saves are a very important stat to control. Saving means that users consider your content worthy and useful. In terms of engagement – saving requires tapping an element of the interface, hence, we get the rating growing. Most of all, users prefer saving quotes. If this isn’t the kind of material you are into, go for useful tips or other types of information that your followers will appreciate.

Pro tip: an additional way to raise your engagement with saveable posts is to place the data in a form of slides. Carousels can help you a lot: just put it there and see how good the rating gets!

Drop Long Reads On Them

Engagement also counts if users spend enough time reading your Instagram posts and give you IG likes. So, mindful and long texts are back! If you wanted to spill something out, that is the moment to do that. Make sure that your text is well-written so people will be pleased to read it, and that it brings value to them, or provides food for thoughts and discussion. Otherwise, it won’t work as you need it to.

If you really like storytelling, you can divide your texts into smaller chunks and post them weekly, to keep the interest in it higher, as well as secure yourself a stable flow of engagement.

Surf The Industry

Of course, you need to monitor the latest trends and news that concern your niche so you are able to find new methods to impact the public. Checking up with the influencers is good for understanding what’s the top interests of your target group, and discovering useful collaborations. Be thorough in your research, so you will be riding the edge of the wave. Also, understanding the audience helps a lot when it comes to communication, and at this point, we will stop…

Talk And Talk

Yes, social media requires a lot of talking. The more genuine communication you give, the more activity and likes on Instagram you will receive. There is a thin line between being friendly and open, and being obtrusive. So the ground rule would be to know when to stop. Especially when it comes to stories. Talking head isn’t the most popular way to communicate with your audience, because it is not a dialogue. It will be much more effective to choose an Instagram Live. This format allows you to talk with your viewers in the real-time regime, providing the increase of all your stats. Here are some tips to have a successful live session:

Schedule it and announce it at least a week before, so you gather more interested users.

Make a small plan to keep up with, so the conversation doesn’t go too far from the original topic.

React to the comments you receive as immediately as it is possible to preserve the tempo of the real offline conversation.

Provide decent quality of the internet and settle yourself up in a place that has good lighting, so any technical issues would spoil the process.

Show Your Personality

The important aspect of successful communication and growth on IG is being yourself. The blown-up personality that has nothing to do with the real you won’t attract anyone however good the content may be for likes. When you are choosing the industry to develop in your blog, follow your heart, not the trends. This will assist you in creating truly engaging content, and receive the love of many. Don’t chase the ratings. Better for you is to concentrate on your content quality. Here are some tips that will ensure you don’t spoil your reputation:

Check the info that you are about to share.

Avoid controversy in your opinions, hold on to what you consider is right.

Nevertheless, remember that on Instagram tolerance and diversity are appreciated the most.

Focus On The Content

And the last but never the least – content is king on Instagram. To win a lot of engagement you must provide a high-quality product. Producing good pictures and videos takes time, and you better have a comfortable schedule that allows you to upload top-notch materials regularly. Work on your tech details and eliminate all possible errors in your work. After all, such an effort will demonstrate your devotion to the public, and they will be grateful for that with their likes, shares, and comments.

Conclusion

Raising the engagement rate on Instagram, especially likes number is a complex of actions that are naturally integrated into your promotion strategy. Also, with some useful apps, it would be much easier. You must be actively present on the platform, so your audience feels the connection with you. Create original and valuable content that reflects your personality. And be ready to communicate a lot, so you make the bond stronger and achieve a better effect for your growth.