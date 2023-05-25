Safari is generally considered to be a fast browser for Mac computers. It is well-optimized for macOS, which results in faster performance than other browsers on the same system. However, despite this, over time, Safari can start to work slowly. But don’t worry! This article provides essential tips that will help you make the Safari browser’s speed faster.

Why is Safari so slow?

Safari may be running slow on your Mac due to different reasons. Here are some most common reasons:

1. Outdated Safari version.

Updates often include bug fixes and performance improvements that can enhance the browser’s speed. Apple regularly updates macOS and Safari. So check the updates and make sure you have the latest version of Safari installed on your Mac.

2. Large cache and browsing history.

Generally, caches help a browser run faster. However, when you have a huge number of caches and accumulated browsing history, this can slow down Safari. Clearing the cache and history can help improve its performance.

3. Too many open tabs in the browser.

Having numerous open tabs in a browser can impact any browser’s speed, including Safari. Try closing unnecessary tabs or using Safari’s tab management features, such as Tab Groups or Safari’s built-in tab overview, to organize and reduce the number of open tabs.

4. Lack of free RAM on your Mac.

Safari can become slow if there is not enough free RAM on your Mac. Open Activity Monitor and check if any processes or extensions are consuming excessive CPU on your system. If needed, disable or remove any unnecessary extensions and plugins.

5. Slow Internet connection.

Slow browsing speed may not necessarily be caused by Safari itself but rather by your internet connection. Check if other devices or browsers experience similar slowness to determine if the problem lies with Safari or your network.

How to speed up Safari on Mac

Now let’s see the steps that can potentially make Safari faster on your Mac:

Update Safari

Usually, Safari updates come with macOS updates. So to check whether you have the latest version of Safari or not, open System Settings → in the General tab, click Software Update. If you see any available updates, click to update your system.

Clear cache and browsing history

To clear Safari cache, follow these steps:

Open Safari and go to its settings. Switch to the Privacy tab. Click Manage Website Data. Click “Remove All” or select specific items to remove.

Manage Safari extensions and plugins

Some extensions can slow down Safari. Review your installed extensions and remove unused ones. Follow these steps:

Open Safari. Go to Safari settings. Switch to the Extensions tab. Select and uninstall any unnecessary extensions.

Reduce the number of open tabs

Having too many open tabs can impact Safari’s performance. Close unnecessary tabs or consider using Safari’s tab management features like Tab Groups or Safari’s built-in tab overview (use the Ctrl+Tab shortcut) to organize and reduce the number of open tabs.

Free up RAM on Mac

RAM is a temporary storage space that allows your computer to quickly access and process data. When you have multiple applications open simultaneously, including Safari with numerous tabs, it requires a certain amount of RAM to function smoothly. If your Mac doesn’t have enough available RAM, it can lead to sluggish Safari performance.

Open Activity Monitor and close memory-consuming apps. Also, try to free up unused RAM with third-party applications, for example, with a free app called Memory Cleaner. Another way to free up RAM on your Mac is to restart your Mac. It will clear temporary files and may improve overall Mac performance and Safari speed.

Check your Mac for malware

Mac computers are generally known for their high security compared to other operating systems. Each macOS update brings vulnerabilities and strengthens the overall security of the system. However, no one can guarantee 100% protection from malware. So check your computer for applications’ leftovers and any malware. Use reliable software to scan your Mac for viruses and remaining files of already removed apps.

Conclusion

We hope the tips from this guide will help you effectively make your Safari browser’s speed faster. Remember to regularly update Safari and macOS to ensure you have the latest performance improvements and security patches. Take some time to apply these optimization tips, and get ready to experience a faster and smoother Safari on your Mac. Happy browsing!