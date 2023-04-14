Some passengers enjoy relaxing with a book or movie on lengthy trips. But nothing accelerates time like getting lost at work. Unfortunately, in-flight Wi-Fi is somewhat lacking.

You might decide that using the in-flight internet is not worth the hassle due to the erratic connections and the high cost of day passes. But UnitedWifi offers a Wi-Fi Day Pass that costs the same amount if you purchase Wi-Fi for each flight during the 24 hours.

Yet, if you know the appropriate tactics, you can accomplish your work quickly. Here are some ways how to speed up Wi-Fi speed in airplanes:

Automatic updates and picture backups are frequently started automatically when a connection is established to Wi-Fi. While these background updates have little to no impact on your device’s performance when using ground Wi-Fi, they can have a significant negative impact when using in-flight Wi-Fi.

The same holds for backup images. As a result, it is preferable to turn off photo backups and automatic updates.

Reduce Downloading Huge Files

Why not download a film, a video clip, or a file while you’re still on the land instead of while the flight is in progress?

In-flight Wi-Fi is far slower than terrestrial Wi-Fi, so anything downloading quickly on the ground could take an eternity in the air. That’s not all, though! You risk running out of capacity and losing connectivity if you use the in-flight Wi-Fi to broadcast or download large files.

Disconnect From Cloud Services

Cloud services demand a lot of bandwidth; therefore, it’s advisable to halt them before using in-flight Wi-Fi.

Suspend all other services affecting your Wi-Fi temporarily if you are experiencing intermittent or slow in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity, and then reactivate them once you land.

Stop All Background Apps and Browser Extensions

Our smartphones all feature background-running programs that unknowingly surf the internet. Three of these apps that immediately spring to mind are Location, Weather, and Navigation. For a better and quicker in-flight Wi-Fi experience, deactivate them while you’re still on the land.

Otherwise, you might be wondering why it takes so long for your browser to load pages. You can use Lufthansa FlyNet on both long and short-distance flights. So, you can use these tactics.

Limit the Number of Tabs You Open

The in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity for your gadget is strained when you have too many tabs open. So, it’s better if your device doesn’t have a lot of open tabs.

When perusing the web on land, we frequently forget to close the tabs when we’re done, but doing the same while flying could cost you valuable data. To use your in-flight Wi-Fi more quickly, try to use just one tab and keep in mind to close the other tabs occasionally.

Get Rid of Your Cache

Your browser might have a cached item when you attempt to access a page via in-flight Wi-Fi. It can send you to the previous entry rather than accessing the page.

Although cached items rarely cause problems, they may prevent you from reaching the in-flight Wi-Fi login page. Also, in certain cases, emptying your cache has effectively accelerated in-flight Wi-Fi.