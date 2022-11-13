How to Teach Clients About Google Ads

Managing another business’s PPC advertising account can be difficult if your client doesn’t understand the field. However, even the best Google Ads agency can flounder when trying to explain the intricacies and advantages of search engine marketing. Many clients want to know how things work even if they don’t want to take the reins themselves. Here are a few ways you can educate your clients and help them become a part of their own success!

Basics Breakdown

It’s tempting to think that everyone knows how Google and its ad-driven ecosystem works, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Most people don’t know about keyword bidding or Google’s display networks. Without comprehending which marketing strategies work best with their brand, your customers may be left wondering why you’ve made the choices you have.

One of the things that customers understand is data. Showing them how a Google Ads agency can examine key metrics will illustrate the value of this advertising method. Some PPC metrics to key them in on include:

Click-Through Rate

Average CPV (Cost-Per-View)

Value to Conversion

Cost-Per-Click

Conversion Rate

Return on Ads Spent (ROAS)

Viewable Impressions

Don’t try to shove the lingo down your clients’ throats, though. Slowly introduce these terms over a period of weeks and soon you’ll all be on the same page.

The Cookie Monster

It turns out Google is stealing the cookies from the internet’s cookie jar, a fundamental adjustment that will change how marketing teams collect and use data. With a focus on privacy, browsers such as Firefox and Safari have already limited the usefulness of these mini packets of user data. With the demise of third-party cookies over every internet platform, clients will soon find it difficult to calculate the ROAS of their campaigns. Thankfully, the change won’t be happening until late 2024, gigging you and your clients time to adjust.

While the concept of cookies is relatively easy to grasp, the fact that they are going away means businesses need to think about a replacement source for all of that valuable user data. Using the right metrics, a Google Ads agency can leverage in-house information such as previous purchases and on-site viewing data to help target specific demographics without relying on extrinsic cookies entirely.

Facilitate Client Involvement

Management likes to know what’s going on, and it’s the job of a Google Ads agency liaison to keep its clients in the loop. An account contact should have regular communications with the client to provide updates. Since the advertising industry can be quite reactionary, scheduled meetings not only keep your clients in the know but also prepares you to make split-second decisions that your customers would approve of.

It’s not just ensuring they know the most current metrics. Liaisons should also work with their clients to better grasp the business’s KPIs. Setting these realistic goals will help clients to understand the work you do and how, working together, you and your customers can create a marketing strategy that builds toward success.

The Customer Journey

While most businesses understand how they make money, they might not get the importance of their customer’s journey through the shopping experience. As such, it’s key to create a map that lets your clients see how their company interacts with prospective patrons. Instead of relying on misconceived perceptions about their own company, a Google Ads agency can provide management with concrete examples of how customers interact with the business.

Companies need to put their clients at the forefront when planning their site and checkout parameters. A great customer journey map examines five major touchpoints. These include:

The Website: It should be easy to navigate and point patrons toward the products and services they are most interested in. Outbound Marketing: Non-targeted content that promoted your brand. Sales Team: Staff needs to be available to help customers feel they are integral to the company’s success. Customer Support: Correcting issues and helping clients resolve their problems with your company is essential to building brand loyalty. Social Media: Creating a presence on LinkedIn and Facebook will help generate interest and notify your customers of upcoming events.

Collating all of these factors is no easy task, and teaching your clients about their interconnectivity should be an important part of developing an effective marketing strategy.

Getting the Most from Marketing

Taking advantage of Google’s advertising platforms is not something everyone can do. Google Ads agencies are faced with not only helping their clients craft more effective marketing plans but also having to keep their customers informed on the process itself. Educating your clients on the basics and ensuring they are up-to-date with their info may help them take part in creating a more successful plan for the company’s future!