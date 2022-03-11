The rise of social media has given an exponential rise to many opportunities to cheating partners. People these days can meet a number of people online, which they are not able to meet in their everyday life. And hence the number of cheating partners is increasing day by day.

If you have a suspicion that your boyfriend is one of them and you want to make sure that you are right before confronting him then you should spy on your boyfriend’s text messages as well as calls remotely without him knowing.

But the question is how can you track your boyfriend’s calls and text messages remotely?

In this article, we will be telling you how to monitor your boyfriend’s calls so that you know if you have a faithful partner or not. If you want to know how you can track your boyfriend’s text messages then you can read this article on Spy listicles.

How To Track My Boyfriend Calls?

There are different methods through which you can monitor your boyfriend’s call. Let us look at these methods one by one:

Method 1: How To Monitor My Boyfriend Calls?

The simplest method to monitor your boyfriend’s calls is by simply syncing your boyfriend’s phone to yours. But this method is not very feasible because your boyfriend can easily catch you spying on him.

Method 2: How To Track My Boyfriend Calls?

The easiest and most feasible way to monitor your boyfriend’s call is by using a spy app. And if you are wondering which is the best spy app for this job then we have the answer for you. FlexiSPY is one of the best spy apps available in the market to do this task. We personally use it and like it.

You just have to create an account on FlexiSPY’s official website and then you will have to install the FlexiSPY app on your boyfriend’s cell phone. Installing the app on the target phone is very easy and will take only 10-15 minutes. To make the installation easier, FlexiSPY even shows you a step-by-step process to install the app on the target phone.

Once the app is installed on your boyfriend’s phone you can then track your boyfriend’s calls remotely without him knowing. To do this log in to your FlexiSPY account and go to the Call Log option under the Data menu option. Here you will be able to see all the call logs of your boyfriend’s cell phone. You will be able to see the following information about the calls:

Name and number of the contact to which your boyfriend talked

Duration of the call

Date and time of making the call

Whether the call was incoming, outgoing, or missed

If you want to listen to the call recordings of your boyfriend then go to the Call Recording option under the Data option. Here you will be able to see all the information that you saw in the Call Log option but you will also be able to download the call recordings of your boyfriend. To download a particular call recording, click on the Download button present at the right-most column.

FlexiSPY is very quick in tracking the call logs and recordings. It will even track the calls even if your boyfriend deletes them immediately. The time that FlexiSPY takes to sync the calls and call recordings to your FlexiSPY account is around 2 minutes.

How To Track Your Boyfriend’s VoIP Calls?

As discussed at the beginning of this article, the use of different social messaging apps is increasing exponentially. Therefore you should also track your boyfriend’s VoIP calls i.e. calls made through different instant messaging apps.

FlexiSPY lets you track a lot of things other than tracking your boyfriend’s calls. It lets you hack WhatsApp messages, Facebook messages, normal messages, you can spy on your boyfriend’s cell phone photos and videos, etc. Among all these things, it also lets you track your boyfriend’s VoIP calls remotely without him knowing.

To monitor the target phone’s VoIP calls, go to the VoIP Recording option under the Data option after logging in to your FlexiSPY account. Here you will be able to see the following information regarding the VoIP calls of your boyfriend:

Name of the contact to whom your boyfriend called

The app which was used to make the call

Duration of the call

Date and time of making the call

Whether the call was incoming or outgoing

FlexiSPY tracks different social messaging apps and also tracks the calls made by them. Once the call is made by any of the instant messaging apps then it gets logged in the FlexiSPY and then you can see all of them in your FlexiSPY account. It takes approximately 2 minutes to sync VoIP calls and even monitors the calls that were deleted.

FlexiSPY also records all the VoIP calls and syncs these recordings to your FlexiSPY account as well. However to listen to these recordings you will have to download them first. To download the VoIP call recordings, click on the Download button present on the last column under the VoIP Recording menu option.

Is There A Free App To Track Your Boyfriend’s Calls?

Unfortunately, we could not find a free app that can let you spy on your boyfriend’s calls. And even if you do manage to find a free app after investing a lot of time then I do not think it will be able to be of much use. Because a free app will not be able to track the calls of your boyfriend as effectively as a paid spy app like FlexiSPY. Needless to say, a paid app like FlexiSPY lets you track a lot of other things on your boyfriend’s phone as well other than the calls. Which will be missing in a free app.