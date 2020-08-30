How to Find Someone’s Location by Cell Phone Number for Free

Locating someone’s phone simply with their phone number might sound like something, only hackers and forensic bureaus can do. But that’s a misconception. Even an average layman cell phone user can track someone else’s exact current location using the Minspy app.

In this article, we’ll explain what Minspy is and how you can start using it for your own tracking purposes.

Part 1: Why Might You Need to Know Someone’s Location?

There could be a range of reasons that you might want to know someone’s location. Your kid might not be at home yet, your spouse might be cheating, and the list is endless.

Here are a few reasons to know someone’s location:

To locate someone’s current location

An anxious parent might want to locate their child who has gone mistakenly to his friend’s house without informing.

Or perhaps, it is a suspicious spouse who feels his partner is cheating on him/her.

Geofencing

Geofence is nothing but a digital boundary created using a phone. Whenever the target phone crosses the borders, the app will notify you about it.

Locating lost device

Wondering how to find my phone by number? At times, you just want to locate their own phones. It could be because you’ve lost it somewhere or it got stolen.

Locating a lost device can potentially lead you to find and get the device the back, which otherwise wouldn’t have been possible.

Track employee activity

In a corporate setting, employers may wish to track the location of their employees for safety reasons. You can then raise a red signal if an employee is located at a place where he wasn’t supposed to be. If this violates the corporate policy, you can take action against them, and the location will serve as proof.

Part 2: How To Track A Phone Location By Number?

You can find someone’s location by cell phone number using an app called Minspy. Minspy utilizes a technology known as “cell triangulation technology.”

In this method, three cell phone towers triangulate the phone’s location. This is generally used by phone network providers to track a phone number in real-time. But certain apps like Minspy have tie-ups with the cell phone operators and hence can access the phone location in real time.

To start tracking a phone location by number, you need to install a phone monitoring app like Minspy on the target device.

Installing the app on Android is straightforward. But if you’re installing it on iOS devices, then you have to connect the iCloud credentials to the Minspy app. Apart from that, you do not need any special technical or coding skills.

The app will work in the background in stealth mode. This wouldn’t affect the usage of the phone.

To view the exact location, you need to log into the Minspy account and navigate it into the dashboard. You’ll be able to see the location in the “Last Know Location” sub-section.

We will talk about the exact steps you need to follow in the later part of this article.

What Excellent Features Can Minspy Provide

Although Minspy comes with an array of beneficial features, here is a list of some of the most important ones:

Pinpoint virtual location

You’ll be able to view exactly where they are at a given point in time. Minspy tracks all important details like address, landmarks, geo coordinates. The location is then presented in a Google Maps 3D Street View for best viewing experience.

Location logs

Think of location logs like call logs, which is the number of calls made in the past. Minspy tracks the phone’s movement over time and records important landmarks where the person has visited over the past several weeks. The location is supplemented with timestamp details.

Call logs

Minspy records the calls made and received by the person. While call recording is not available, you can view the duration of the calls.

Browser history

On the dashboard, you can view the websites visited from the target device. This includes social media websites, law enforcement websites, email websites, among others.

Messages log

If the person regularly sends and receives messages on the phone, then Minspy will record the same accurately. If any media files are traded, it gets monitored too.

All of this without having to root or jailbreak the phone. Unlike other apps, Minspy will never ask you to root the phone, which would violate the manufacturer’s policy. This phone monitoring app is completely legal and safe to use.

Part 3: Type in Phone Number and Find Location Free

Using Minspy is as simple as providing the phone number and logging into your Minspy account. All the details are stored on the cloud server and can be accessed from anywhere over the internet. You have complete control over this data, and you can save or delete any of the information at your will.

How to Set Up Minspy on an Android Phone

Step 1: Sign up for Minspy and purchase a monthly subscription plan. You will then receive a confirmation email along with the step by step instructions that you need to follow on your email.

Step 2: Install Minspy on the target Android device without rooting it. Grant it access to other apps and functionalities that it requests. Now it will run in the background in stealth mode

Step 3: You can monitor it remotely from your Minspy dashboard in real-time

How to Set Up Minspy on an iPhone

Step 1: Sign up for Minspy and purchase a subscription plan. Follow the instructions emailed to you

Step 2: Provide the iCloud credentials to Minspy. Wait for a few seconds, and Minspy will sync with the device.

Step 3: Once verified, you can start monitoring it straight away.

As you can see, there are no downloads necessary for monitoring iOS devices.

Conclusion

Minspy can also be used to track your own device. In case you lose it, you can still have access to it remotely, and there’s a chance that you will be able to recover it.

For corporate use, you need additional credentials. Also, you would have to disclose the same to the employees if you’re providing them company-owned devices.

Remember, privacy is paramount and highly regarded by Minspy. Therefore, we expect you to maintain trust and authenticity when using Minspy for your personal or professional needs.