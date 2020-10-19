How to Unblock Hulu Outside the US without Paying for a VPN

Want to get Hulu outside the States but don’t want to pay for a VPN? You have come to the right place.

Hulu is a popular streaming service and an excellent Netflix alternative. It has 85,000 episodes from over 1,600 different shows, 2500+ movies, and an on-demand live TV plan that brings you content from as many as 69 channels covering news, sports, and entertainment.

Unfortunately, however, Hulu can only be accessed from the US (and Japan) – unless, of course, you use a VPN to unblock it in your region.

VPNs that work with Hulu don’t come for free, which can be a bit inconvenient, especially if you’re looking for a short term fix. (P.S: For instance, when traveling abroad or organizing a small Hulu bash at your home with friends and family.)

So what is the solution if you don’t want to spend on a VPN but still want to watch Hulu outside the USA?

Simple; get a paid VPN for free.

How to get a paid VPN for free for Hulu

Most VPNs today give you a money-back guarantee, averaging around 30 days, which allows you to test their services risk-free. All you need to do is hack one of these offers and get a premium VPN free of cost for your Hulu streaming plans.

Obviously, you’ll need to pay up to subscribe to a VPN initially. But once you cancel your subscription, you can always get your money back. Imagine watching High Fidelity on Hulu from Australia in your slippers without worrying about the VPN fee. How cool is that?

There are two things, however, that you need to bear in mind. First, you must unsubscribe before the end of the guarantee period to be eligible for a refund. Second, make sure to do your due diligence and verify that the VPN you are interested in offers a genuine money-back guarantee. You don’t want to fall for a scam.

Here are a few reputable VPN services you can try. They all work with Hulu like a breeze:

ExpressVPN – One of the fastest VPNs for Hulu, has a legit 30 days refund policy NordVPN – Maintains the highest number of Hulu servers and comes with an unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee PureVPN – User-friendly VPN to watch Hulu outside the US, has a generous 31-day refund policy Surfshark – Supports unlimited simultaneous connections and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee

Can I use a money-back guarantee more than once?

You can definitely sign up for a money-back offer more than once, but you’ll have to use different billing details to avoid a record match. Alternatively, you can switch VPN providers to get a premium Hulu VPN for more than 30 days for free. But please avoid abuse☺.

So what are you streaming on Hulu today?