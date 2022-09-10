How to unlock an iPhone: cut costs, maximise flexibility and boost your resale value

Today, most international iPhone owners purchase their devices on ‘contract’ to a major network carrier. Users ‘refresh’ their devices more frequently than ever, and so the refurbished and pre-owned markets are full of contract devices too. However, these contract devices are worth less and cost more than their unlocked counterparts. The good news is your locked device can be easily unlocked by experienced professionals. Carry on reading to find out the benefits of unlocking your iPhone as well as how to unlock an iPhone from any major network carrier.

It used to be true that unlocking a mobile device or smartphone was difficult, tiresome and laborious. Network carriers required users to either visit a physical store or wait in a call queue so that their customer service agents could complete the device unlock. For most network carriers, the same is true today. Alas, modern customers want convenience. Fortunately, MobileUnlocks has a much simpler solution for smartphone owners seeking a device unlock.

How to unlock your iPhone the easy way …

Most importantly, MobileUnlocks can unlock your iPhone remotely in just four simple steps without the need to leave your home.

First, visit MobileUnlocks.com and enter your device IMEI. There are a handful of ways you can locate your IMEI if you don’t have it to hand. The simplest methods are to either: a) call *#06# which brings your device information on screen b) check your iPhone settings (Settings > General > About) c) pop out your SIM tray and check for an IMEI scribed into the base. Once you’ve entered your IMEI, select the correct country and finally network carrier, once these steps are complete, our proprietary software automatically identifies your device make and model. If these details are correct, simply select ‘Buy Now’ to complete the purchase and initiate the unlock.

After your payment has cleared, MobileUnlocks can begin processing your iPhone unlock. Depending on the network, unlocks can be completed between 2-6 hours. However, most iPhone unlocks typically complete within 24 hours. Interestingly, once the unlock is complete, your device is ‘whitelisted’, meaning not even a complete firmware update will alter your iPhone lock status.

Once the iPhone unlock is underway, you’ll be able to virtually track your progress on the MobileUnlocks order portal—you’ll also receive SMS and email updates along the way. Further, MobileUnlocks have 24/7 online customer support to answer any concerns you might have as well as communicate any changes or requirements.

Less than 24 hours after placing your order, your iPhone will be unlocked, once complete, we will notify you by email and SMS. Unlike many other manufacturers, iPhones do not require an unlock code, meaning the entire unlock can be completed virtually without any input whatsoever from you.

Why should you unlock your iPhone?

Now you know how to unlock an iPhone, you’ll probably be asking yourself why you might want to, right? Well, there are three compelling reasons why you should unlock your device, whether you’re still using it or hoping to sell.

New iPhones are released more frequently than ever, Apple commonly release at least one new model each year, including an interim upgrade to core models. This trend for new device ownership has driven many people to refresh their devices within 18 months of purchasing. As a result, many iPhone owners will eventually sell their devices. Most do this to pay off their current contract while others simply want to raise money for personal expenditure. All this means the market for second-hand devices has grown substantially; nearly new devices are available at a mere fraction of their recommended retail price. Importantly, recyclers and private buyers in this market will pay more for an unlocked device than for a locked alternative. In fact, when selling your iPhone, buyers will pay as much as 20% more for an unlocked iPhone. When selling the latest devices, this can equal hundreds of pounds. Ultimately, these buyers recognise the enhanced flexibility and value of an unlocked iPhone.

Alongside smartphone ownership, personal and business travel have grown remarkably during the 20th and 21st centuries. The average person travels more than ever, relying heavily on their smartphone when they do so, using it to book taxis, find restaurants, reply to emails and communicate with friends and colleagues. Necessity notwithstanding, travelling with your smartphone can be costly, particularly if your device remains locked. Locked devices are subject to roaming charges, these charges differ depending on the country you’re visiting, these costs will also change for British iPhone users following Brexit. Unlocking your iPhone can help avoid these roaming costs. When travelling with an unlocked iPhone, users can simply visit a local store and purchase a prepaid domestic SIM-only package. After removing their own SIM, users can insert the new domestic package and continue using their device as usual without bloated roaming charges, often saving as much as £50—this is true even with smartphones still in contract.

Sadly, global economies are tearing at the seams. Many Westerners are facing a cost-of-living crisis coupled with rapidly increasing monthly costs, namely energy bills and general outgoings. As a result, these same citizens are scrambling to figure out how they can reduce their monthly bills. In this climate, every little counts. Surprisingly, unlocking your iPhone can reduce your yearly bills by as much as £240. Once your iPhone is unlocked, even if it remains on a device contract, you can cancel your usage contract and purchase a SIM-only package from a competitor network provider like GiffGaff, who offer data and minutes at much lower prices than major incumbent providers.

Unlock with confidence!

MobileUnlocks has been unlocking devices for years, successfully delivering thousands of unlocks to innumerate customers. Our vast market experience means we know the ropes and can support you with any issues you might experience. Trust us, we’ll make it easy for you!