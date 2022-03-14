How to use Apple products to make your law practice more efficient

As a business lawyer, you know that technology can make or break your practice. You need to be able to work quickly and efficiently, and that means having the right tools at your disposal. Apple products are some of the most popular devices on the market, and they can be used to make your law practice more productive than ever. In this blog post, we will discuss how to use Apple products to get the most out of your law practice. Let’s get started!

1. How to use an iPad as a legal notepad

An iPad is a great device for taking notes in court or during client meetings. The large screen makes it easy to take notes, and the app store offers a variety of note-taking apps that can help you stay organized. One of our favorites is Notability, which allows you to take handwritten notes, record audio, and sync your notes with your computer.

Another great app for business lawyers is Documents to Go. This app allows you to view and edit Microsoft Office documents on your iPad, which can be helpful when you need to make last-minute changes to a contract or proposal.

Finally, if you need to access case law or statutes while in court, the Westlaw app can be a lifesaver. This app gives you access to a wealth of legal information, and it’s easy to use while on the go.

2. How to use an iPhone as a digital recorder

An iPhone can also be used as a digital recorder, which can come in handy during client meetings or depositions. There are a number of apps available that allow you to record audio, and many of them allow you to sync your recordings with your computer. One of our favorites is TapeACall, which allows you to record both sides of a phone call and saves the recordings to your iCloud account.

Another great audio recorder is Voice Memos. This app comes pre-installed on most iPhones, and it allows you to record audio memos with just a few taps. You can also easily share your recordings with others via email or AirDrop.

3. How to use iCloud and other Apple products to store and share files

If you’re not already using iCloud, now is the time to start. iCloud is a cloud storage service that comes with all Apple devices, and it’s perfect for storing and sharing files. You can use iCloud to store documents, photos, and recordings, and you can easily share files with others by sending them a link.

iCloud isn’t the only way to store and share files, however. You can also use AirDrop to send files between Apple devices, or you can upload files to a cloud service like Google Drive or Dropbox.

4. How to use voice dictation in Apple products

Apple’s voice dictation feature is a great way to speed up your workflow. This feature allows you to speak into your device and have it convert your speech into text. You can use this feature to type emails, take notes, or even create documents.

To use voice dictation, simply open the Settings app and tap on General > Keyboard. Then, tap on the button labeled “Enable Dictation.” Once you’ve enabled dictation, you can start using it by tapping the microphone icon on your keyboard.

We hope this blog post has given you some ideas on how to use Apple products to make your law practice more efficient. If you have any other tips, be sure to leave them in the comments below!